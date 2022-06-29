"He is a player who belongs to Rohit Sharma's category" - Aakash Chopra lauds Sanju Samson's knock in 2nd India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Sanju Samson for playing a pleasing knock in the second T20I between Team India and Ireland.

Samson scored 77 runs off 42 balls as the Men In Blue posted a massive total of 225/7 after opting to bat first. However, the hosts almost did the unthinkable before agonizingly losing the game by just four runs.

While reviewing the second T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra compared Samson's batting style to that of Rohit Sharma, explaining:

"Sanju got an opportunity and he shone. When he bats, he plays very well. That's the thing with Sanju Samson - I have never seen him bat ugly. He is a player who belongs to Rohit Sharma's category, who whenever he plays, plays extremely beautifully, scores runs in a free-flowing manner and controls the match very well."

The former Indian opener highlighted the fan following the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper enjoys even in Ireland. Chopra observed:

"Sanju's fans are there in Malahide as well because as soon as Hardik Pandya said at the toss that Sanju is playing, it erupted, it was an extremely beautiful moment for Sanju Samson as well, he got an opportunity to play as an opener."

Samson replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad in India's playing XI as the latter was ruled out of the game because of an injury he suffered while fielding in the first T20I. The Kerala batter, who had scored just 28 runs in the three innings he played as an opener for Team India in T20Is in the past, made the most of the opportunity this time around.

"The start was good, slowed down a little in the middle and then accelerated" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson's knock

Sanju Samson had a top score of 39 before Tuesday's game

While praising the Indian team management for playing Samson as an opener, Aakash Chopra added that the 27-year-old paced his innings quite well. He elaborated:

"That is one thing that I liked that if Ruturaj Gaikwad was not playing, whoever came in place of him was made to open, which is a fair thing. Sanju batted well, scored 77 runs off 42 balls. The start was good, slowed down a little in the middle and then accelerated."

The renowned commentator pointed out that Samson finally delivering to his potential has increased the selectors' headaches. Chopra said:

"He has also put his name in the list, another wicketkeeper-batter. I think it's going to be a huge huge headache. Well done Sanju, when you see Sanju you observe the talent but performance is more important than potential. Converting potential to performance is the tough art and he showed it by doing it."

Team India have a plethora of wicketkeeper-batter options to choose from for their T20 World Cup squad. While the likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Ishan Kishan were already in the mix, Sanju Samson has also now thrown his hat in the ring.

