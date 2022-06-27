"I would have said he is not in my T20 scheme of things" - Aakash Chopra lauds Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spell in 1st India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar for bouncing back brilliantly after a lean patch with the ball.

Bhuvneshwar registered figures of 1/16 in his three overs in the first T20I between India and Ireland, which was played on Sunday, June 26. He was particularly effective with the new ball, conceding just two runs in as many overs apart from scalping Andrew Balbirnie's wicket.

While reviewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that this is Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second coming. He elaborated:

"Let's talk about Bhuvi because he has found a second wind. If you had asked me six to eight months back, I would have said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a very good bowler, but he is not in my T20 scheme of things because there was no pace in the deliveries."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the Uttar Pradesh seamer was down on pace and was not getting the ball to swing much a few months back. Chopra observed:

"There was swing in the hand, let's be honest the swing that was always there had also reduced, the pace was slightly going down and suddenly you are asking that an important component of the bowling is missing, without which it will not work because there are a lot of other bowlers."

Bhuvneshwar has been laid low by multiple injuries over the last few years. The swing bowler was a shadow of his former self at last year's T20 World Cup and it seemed like the selectors might look beyond him.

"You will credit the team management for sticking with him" - Aakash Chopra on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second wind

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an excellent T20I series against South Africa

While praising Bhuvneshwar, Aakash Chopra was also appreciative of the Indian team management. He said:

"But this is his second wind. You will give him a lot of credit for how well he has bowled, you will credit the team management for sticking with him continuously, I felt they will not stay with him after the World Cup."

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that Bhuvneshwar has refound his trusted weapon. Chopra explained:

"After that, he is continuously improving. The way the ball is swinging from his hand, it's been a revelation of sorts, about how well you can get your rhythm back. The speed gun is still showing the same speed but swing is back, that means Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back. I am really really happy for him."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Bhuvneshwar Kumar magic in the opening over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar magic in the opening over. https://t.co/tdvdwy06PF

Bhuvneshwar headed into the T20Is against Ireland on the back of a 'Man of the Series' performance versus South Africa. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) seamer will guarantee himself a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad if he continues in the same vein.

