"Hood Hood Dabangg" - Aakash Chopra lauds Deepak Hooda's knock in 2nd India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Deepak Hooda for scoring a match-winning century in the second T20I between Team India and Ireland.

Hooda smashed 104 runs off 57 deliveries as the Men In Blue set a mammoth 226-run target for the hosts on Tuesday, June 28. The Andy Balbirnie-led side almost sprung a surprise before losing the match by a narrow margin of four runs.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Hooda, saying:

"Deepak Hooda - Hood Hood Dabangg. Hooda did an amazing job, in the first match as an opener and in this match struck a century at No. 3. The Player of the Match has to be Deepak Hooda. Hooda man is absolutely stellar."

The former Indian batter highlighted that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player never looked back after hitting a six off the fifth delivery he faced. Chopra elaborated:

"He made 104 in 57 balls here, played a match-winning knock in the first match also, remained unbeaten till the end. It's important to have that red-inker. How well he batted, started with a six and kept on hitting sixes continuously after that."

Hooda's knock was studded with nine fours and six sixes. He strung together a second-wicket partnership of 176 runs with Sanju Samson, an Indian record for any wicket in T20I cricket.

"That was not at all in his mind" - Aakash Chopra praises Deepak Hooda for not slowing down during his innings

Deepak Hooda was awarded the Player of the Series [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra showered praise on Hooda for not trying to play for his place, explaining:

"The thing I really liked about Hooda is that Sanju still slowed down slightly in the middle, Hooda has not got that many opportunities at the international level, when you get it, you feel you should make the most of it, it will work out even if you don't go at a strike rate of 200, nobody is going to point fingers but that was not at all in his mind."

The reputed commentator also appreciated the 27-year-old for exhibiting an all-round game. Chopra observed:

"He was hitting shots continuously. The thing I liked was he played well against the short ball and the aerial shots he hit straight down the ground were drives - extension of arms, and over covers, 24-carat pure gold."

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar What a phenomenal rise it’s been for Deepak Hooda! Unique way of creating opportunities for big hitting. Steps out at the last second to surprise the seam bowlers.Ends up hitting boundaries off good balls bowled in the stumps.Nightmare for bowlers! #INDvIRE What a phenomenal rise it’s been for Deepak Hooda! Unique way of creating opportunities for big hitting. Steps out at the last second to surprise the seam bowlers.Ends up hitting boundaries off good balls bowled in the stumps.Nightmare for bowlers! #INDvIRE

Aakash Chopra concluded by pointing out that Hooda's performance against Ireland has posed a huge question to the Indian selectors. He questioned where Virat Kohli would bat if Hooda is going to play at No. 3.

