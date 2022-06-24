"Hardik Pandya is becoming the new captain of the Indian team" - WV Raman on the excitement in the India-Ireland T20I series

WV Raman feels Hardik Pandya leading Team India will be an exciting aspect of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland.

The Men In Blue will play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28. With regular skipper Rohit Sharma and other top players away in England for the final Test of the five-match series, the Indian selectors appointed Hardik at the helm of the 17-member squad for the Ireland T20Is.

During an interaction on News24 Sports, WV Raman was asked how excited he is about the India-Ireland series. He replied:

"There will be excitement in this series because Hardik Pandya is becoming the new captain of the Indian team. The way he captained an IPL team raises everyone's expectations. His habit of taking responsibility was the best thing I found in the IPL. The expectation is that he will continue in the same way, will motivate everyone nicely."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Hardik regaining his bowling fitness is a great sign for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Raman elaborated:

"The second thing is that Hardik Pandya is a good all-rounder, he has started bowling again, so this will give the team good balance when we go to the World Cup. Once his confidence increases in the bowling, Hardik Pandya becomes an extremely important member of the team."

Hardik gave a decent account of himself as a bowler for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. However, he was found slightly wanting in the few overs he bowled in the T20I series versus South Africa and it will be interesting to see if he gives himself more overs in the T20Is against Ireland.

"You will have to see how he leads the Indian team" - WV Raman on whether Hardik Pandya should be first-choice T20I skipper after Rohit

Hardik Pandya showcased his captaincy acumen for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

WV Raman was further asked if Hardik should be India's first choice as T20I skipper after Rohit Sharma. He responded:

"He did good captaincy for an IPL franchise but you will have to see how he leads the Indian team because here there is a selection committee. We will have to see what is their convictions, ideas and views after seeing his captaincy, so that they can make a decision based on that."

Vinayak 💙 @NextBiIIionairs Not KL, Pant or Shreyas but Hardik Pandya should be the next captain for India after Rohit Sharma. If he is fit to play. Not KL, Pant or Shreyas but Hardik Pandya should be the next captain for India after Rohit Sharma. If he is fit to play.

The likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are currently ahead of Hardik in Team India's captaincy race. However, the Gujarat Titans skipper can certainly throw his hat in the ring by leading Team India to a series win against Ireland and putting to rest his long-term fitness issues as well.

