"I am so glad that he is there" - Aakash Chopra on Shikhar Dhawan being named in India's squad for the ODI series vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has expressed delight at Shikhar Dhawan's inclusion in Team India's squad for the ODI series against South Africa.

There was speculation that Dhawan might be ignored, considering his indifferent form for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. However, the selectors have reposed faith in the veteran opener and included him in the 18-member squad they chose.

While reflecting on the chosen squad in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was particularly happy with Dhawan's presence. He said:

"I was repeatedly saying that Shikhar Dhawan should be there. I am so glad that he is there. If Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were there, then there would surely have been a fight on who would play where."

The former India opener also feels that Dhawan should bat at the top of the order alongside KL Rahul. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Now that he is in the team, in my opinion, he should be the starter. You will see Shikhar Dhawan opening alongside Rahul, that's what I feel. Kohli plays at three, this is ODI cricket and not Tests, let's remind ourselves."

Dhawan has an exceptional record for Team India in the 50-over format. The southpaw has amassed 6105 runs at an excellent average of 45.55 in 145 ODIs.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has been absolutely sensational" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad's exemplary performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Aakash Chopra was also delighted with Ruturaj Gaikwad's inclusion in the Indian ODI squad. He reasoned:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad - that's another big story, the sort of performances he has dished out in the IPL and then in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he is not taking the name of stopping. He has been absolutely sensational."

However, the 44-year-old was skeptical about the Chennai Super Kings opener's chances of making it to the Indian playing XI. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"His name being there is a thumbs up. It was expected that his name will come but whether he will get a chance to play or not, I have no clue. It is slightly difficult, let's be honest because KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Iyer, SKY, Pant - there is no place for Ishan Kishan as well. Venkatesh Iyer is also already there down the order."

Gaikwad has been in scintillating form lately. After bagging the Orange Cap in IPL 2021, the Maharashtra opener smashed 603 runs in just five matches in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

