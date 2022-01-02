"The perform or perish theory should always be there" - Reetinder Sodhi on Venkatesh Iyer's selection for the ODI series vs South Africa

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has highlighted that Venkatesh Iyer's selection for the ODI series against South Africa demonstrates that the selectors have reposed their faith in performing players.

Iyer has had a meteoric rise over the last few months. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder made it to the Indian side for the T20I series against New Zealand based on his performances in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. He has now earned a maiden call-up to the Indian ODI side.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi was asked if Venkatesh Iyer's selection is part of the process to find a backup or replacement for Hardik Pandya. He responded:

"The perform or perish theory should always be there in cricket. The selectors have now shown that the confidence will be shown in whoever performs and whoever doesn't, he is shown the way out, however great the player might be."

The former India all-rounder pointed out that Iyer has already demonstrated his match-winning abilities in IPL 2021 and domestic cricket. Sodhi said:

"Venkatesh Iyer is a proven match-winner, the way he has played in the recent IPL and in domestic cricket, he has proven his credentials there."

Iyer played a huge role in the Kolkata Knight Riders' turnaround in the second half of IPL 2021. He continued with the same momentum and dished out consistent all-round performances for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments.

"Venkatesh Iyer has been given the opportunity at the right time" - Reetinder Sodhi

Venkatesh Iyer is expected to play the sixth bowler's role for Team India

Reetinder Sodhi also feels that Venkatesh Iyer has been selected at the opportune moment. He explained:

"He has been given the opportunity at the right time because a lot of times it happens that if the cricketer is not fortunate, he is not given a chance when he is in form. But here he has got a chance when he is in great form."

The 41-year-old concluded by saying that Iyer can confirm his spot as a long-term prospect for Team India if he performs in South Africa. Sodhi observed:

"If Venkatesh Iyer does well in South Africa, does well in overseas conditions, he can secure his place for several coming years and can win Indian cricket plenty of matches."

Although Iyer played all three T20Is against New Zealand, he did not get much opportunity to showcase his skills with both bat and ball. He will hope to create a bigger impression on both fronts in the 50-over format of the game.

