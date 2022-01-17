"There are serious questions about Rohit Sharma's fitness" - Aakash Chopra picks 3 best options for Team India's next Test skipper

Aakash Chopra has suggested the three best options who could take over the reins of the Indian Test side from Virat Kohli.

Kohli decided to step down as Team India's Test skipper after the 2-1 series loss to South Africa. With no heir apparent in front of them, the Indian selectors might have a tough task to choose his successor.

While raising question marks over Rohit Sharma's fitness, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Mumbaikar is probably the favored option. He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"Rohit Sharma seems to be the most obvious choice because he is the ODI and T20I captain at the moment and the last one year was a watershed event for him in Tests. But there are serious questions about his fitness because the hamstring is troubling him since 2020. In theory, it seems alright but will he be able to remain fit?"

The former India cricketer feels KL Rahul is the other most likely candidate for the role. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"KL Rahul also seems to be an obvious choice. His stature has grown in Test cricket over the last one year. But it is also true that it has happened only after August. He was made to open and has not looked back since. But does he come across as your natural leader?"

KSR @KShriniwasRao KL Rahul set to be the new Test captain of the Indian team. KL Rahul set to be the new Test captain of the Indian team.

However, Chopra did add that he has not been able to make up his mind on Rahul based on what he has seen him captain the Punjab Kings and the odd match for Team India.

"Can we make Rishabh Pant the captain?" - Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant is a certainty in the Indian Test side

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rishabh Pant could also be an option, which has been suggested by Sunil Gavaskar as well. The former explained:

"Can we make Rishabh Pant the captain? Sunny bhai has also asked him to be made the Test captain. Not a bad choice but Rishabh Pant goes too much up and down. He is young and his place is certain in the Test side but is he your leader? His captaincy credentials have not been tested yet."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia Yuvraj Singh agrees with Sunil Gavaskar and feels Rishabh Pant reads the game well behind the stumps and can be the new Test captain of India. Yuvraj Singh agrees with Sunil Gavaskar and feels Rishabh Pant reads the game well behind the stumps and can be the new Test captain of India.#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/RxvWMD06le

The reputed commentator also shared his order of preference among the three best candidates for the role. Aakash Chopra observed:

"My vote is for Rohit Sharma as of now, short-term. Second is KL Rahul - you can go with him. Rishabh Pant is the third, it is a slightly left-field or out-of-the-box selection, you can also look towards him."

Aakash Chopra all but ruled out the chances of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah becoming the next Team India Test captain.

Also Read Article Continues below

He reasoned that Rahane and Pujara do not have a certain place in the Indian Test side. While Ashwin might not figure in the playing XI in overseas conditions, Bumrah could be given a break for the Tests played in India.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Rishabh Pant be appointed Team India's Test skipper? Yes No 109 votes so far