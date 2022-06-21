"Axar Patel has fallen behind in the race" - Aakash Chopra on DC spinner's competition with Ravindra Jadeja

Aakash Chopra feels Axar Patel has fallen behind in the race with Ravindra Jadeja for the spin-bowling all-rounder's role in India's T20I side.

Axar picked up just three wickets on the four occasions he bowled in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. The left-hander managed 23 runs in three innings with the bat, although he remained unbeaten in two of those knocks.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked the Indian players who failed to grab their opportunities against the Proteas. He chose Axar behind Ruturaj Gaikwad, explaining:

"At No. 2, the one who has gone further behind in the line is Axar Patel. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar are like-for-like players, left-arm spinners and batters. Axar Patel has fallen behind in the race."

The former Indian cricketer believes Jadeja is better than Axar in all departments of the game. Chopra elaborated:

"Batter, fielder and even bowler, Jadeja will probably score over Axar. He bowls better than Axar, T20 cricket you can have your opinion but I feel Jadeja might bring in a little more."

The Indian team management is probably considering Axar only as a backup for Jadeja. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player is likely to be the Men In Blue's first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder if he is fit and available.

"If you have to play in place of Jaddu, you have to give stronger performances" - Aakash Chopra on Axar Patel

Axar Patel was slightly expensive as well against the Proteas

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Axar will have to dish out better performances if he has to play ahead of Jadeja. He observed:

"After that, Jaddu is 100% better in batting and he is one of the best fielders in the world. So he does a lot of things better. In such a case, if you have to play in place of Jaddu, you have to give stronger performances. But it was not that good."

The reputed commentator added the Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder will have to make the best of the limited opportunities he is likely to get. Chopra stated:

"Axar - he scored 23 runs in total, he got to bat one or two times, once above Dinesh (Karthik), you won't get too many opportunities, that's a sad reality. After that, he picked up three wickets in total while bowling in four matches, an economy of 8.25. Axar Patel has gone back."

ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 @ComeOnCricket



6.07 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

7.00 - Avesh Khan

7.23 - Harshal Patel

8.18 - Yuzvendra Chahal

8.25 - Axar Patel



#INDvSA Eco.rate of Indian Bowlers vs SA in a recent T20I Series6.07 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar7.00 - Avesh Khan7.23 - Harshal Patel8.18 - Yuzvendra Chahal8.25 - Axar Patel Eco.rate of Indian Bowlers vs SA in a recent T20I Series6.07 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar7.00 - Avesh Khan7.23 - Harshal Patel8.18 - Yuzvendra Chahal8.25 - Axar Patel#INDvSA

Aakash Chopra concluded by observing that Axar might not get a chance in Ireland as Team India could look to play an additional seamer in those conditions. He reckons even Venkatesh Iyer could be given an opportunity as a batting all-rounder in place of the left-arm spinner.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Axar Patel pick up 2+ wickets in the first T20I against Ireland? Yes No 8 votes so far