"It is becoming a perennial problem" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's batting issues in the middle overs

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Team India failing to capitalize on a good start in the middle overs of their innings is becoming a perennial problem.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan added 97 runs for the first wicket in just 10 overs in the third T20I against South Africa on Tuesday, June 14. The Men In Blue kept losing wickets at regular intervals thereafter and were restricted to a score of 179/5. However, they still went on to win the match by 48 runs.

While reflecting on the Indian batting effort in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted their middle-over issues, saying:

"When you have a 97-run opening partnership, what do you want from there, what do you expect, that the score should be at least doubled, minimum 200 runs should be scored. But it is becoming a perennial problem, the middle overs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator did acknowledge that Shreyas Iyer cannot be blamed much for his dismissal. Chopra explained:

"Shreyas Iyer was scoring runs every time but got out to a spinner here, trying to play a big shot against Tabraiz Shamsi, I won't blame him because he was playing the field, square leg was inside the circle, so he tried to hit a four there."

However, Aakash Chopra was critical of Rishabh Pant for his mode of dismissal, elaborating:

"But Rishabh Pant has been dismissed once again in a very similar fashion, trying to hit a shot towards the off side. You have seen this pattern many times. Dinesh Karthik got out but Hardik Pandya did score runs in the end, he got a life when David Miller dropped a very easy catch, and you reached 179."

Pant scored a meager six runs before skying a Dwaine Pretorius delivery towards the off side. Karthik was also dismissed for six runs but Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 31 off 21 deliveries took Team India to a reasonable score.

"When he bats like that, you realize what talent the guy has" - Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden half-century in T20I cricket [P/C: BCCI]

Speaking about the start of the Indian innings, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Ruturaj Gaikwad, observing:

"The big question was what about Ruturaj, will his reign come finally? There was a drought, we were thinking when will it rain, and it happened. When he bats like that, you realize what talent the guy has, he is absolutely sensational."

The 44-year-old was particularly appreciative of the right-handed opener's assault on Anrich Nortje. Aakash Chopra stated:

"He scored 57 runs off 35 balls, hit Nortje for five consecutive fours in one over, in which one ball also hit him on his head. But he is a very very good player, Ruturaj was brilliant."

MSDian™ @ItzThanesh



"You won't have your days everyday, you will have off days. That's T20 Cricket. It is just a matter of staying consistent mentally and TRUSTING YOUR PROCESS."



Ruturaj Gaikwad :

"You won't have your days everyday, you will have off days. That's T20 Cricket. It is just a matter of staying consistent mentally and TRUSTING YOUR PROCESS."

Gaikwad played the aggressor's role in his 97-run association with Kishan. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener's 35-ball 57 was studded with seven fours and two sixes.

