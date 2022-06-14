"You can get Umran if you want to address the middle-over woes" - Aakash Chopra on India's probable changes for the 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra feels Team India can include Umran Malik in their playing XI for the third T20I against South Africa if they are looking to address their middle-over bowling issues.

Rishabh Pant's side head into the third T20I against the Proteas 2-0 down in the five-match series. The Men In Blue's inability to pick up wickets in the middle overs has hit them hard in the first two T20Is.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the changes Team India could make for the third T20I. He said the following about either Malik or Arshdeep Singh's possible inclusion:

"Can Umran Malik or Arshdeep be brought in? I am not going to advocate any change but if any change needs to be done, I will say Arshdeep, although no one has picked up more wickets than Umran Malik in the middle overs in the IPL. So you can get Umran if you want to address the middle-over woes."

While stating that Arshdeep should be the preferred option, the former Indian batter feels Malik could steal a march over the left-arm pacer. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Arshdeep is ahead of Umran in the pecking order. But often when pressure comes, the team tries to go with different-different combinations. So it could be a possibility that Umran plays, it can happen in today evening's match."

Both Arshdeep and Malik were included in the Indian squad for the T20I series against South Africa based on their excellent performances in IPL 2022. While the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster rattled the batters with his pace, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer was exceptional in nailing the yorkers at the death.

"I would say play him ahead of Axar" - Aakash Chopra on Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi did not have a great IPL 2022 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Ravi Bishnoi can be included in the Indian team at the expense of Axar Patel. He reasoned:

"Can Bishnoi be played ahead of Chahal or Axar? I would say play him ahead of Axar because leg-spinners' numbers are very good on this ground. A lot of runs are generally scored in Vizag but leg-spinners get a lot of wickets. Going with five bowlers can be slightly risky but what can you do, things are not working out."

The renowned commentator wants the Indian team management to give Ruturaj Gaikwad another opportunity to showcase his wares. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Will you play Ruturaj Gaikwad now or think about one out of Deepak Hooda or Venkatesh Iyer? I will say give one more match to Ruturaj Gaikwad. If he doesn't do well here, then you may look for Venkatesh Iyer because he is also sitting outside."

Gaikwad has been found wanting at the top of the order in both games thus far. Although the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener did score 23 runs in the first game, he led a slightly charmed life in the middle.

