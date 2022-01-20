Axar Patel proposes to girlfriend on his 28th birthday 

India's star all-rounder Axar Patel celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday, January 20. On the special day, the Gujarat-born cricketer added another reason to rejoice when he proposed to his girlfriend Meha.

In Instagram stories shared by the player's Gujarat teammate Chintan Gaja, Patel could be seen going down on his knee to propose to his partner in style. A 'Marry Me' sign can also be seen in the picture, along with a big illuminated heart signboard.

You can see the pictures of Axar Patel's romantic proposal below:

Axar Patel goes down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend. (Image source: Instagram)

Patel (L) with girlfriend Meha. (Image source: Instagram)

The talented left-arm spinner is not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing South Africa series. He was ruled out of the three-match Test series because of an injury and had to miss out on the subsequent ODI series against the Proteas as well.

Delhi Capitals retain Axar Patel ahead of IPL 2022 auction

The Delhi-based franchise has retained four players for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). They named Rishabh Pant (INR 16 crore), Axar Patel (INR 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 crore) as their retained players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Patel featured in 12 games for the Delhi Capitals in the last season of the cash-rich league. The left-armer emerged as one of the top performers for his team with the ball as he claimed 15 wickets and had an impressive economy rate of 6.65.

Delhi will go into the IPL 2022 auction with a purse of INR 47.5 crore. Rishabh Pant, who captained the side in the second phase of the IPL 2021, is expected to lead the team this time as well.

The Capitals played exceptionally well and finished as the table-toppers during the league stage last year. However, they failed to qualify for the all-important final after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2.

