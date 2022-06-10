"The Indian team is searching for that player" - Sanjay Bangar says Ishan Kishan provides the left-handed option at the top of the order

Sanjay Bangar believes Ishan Kishan could be the answer to Team India's elusive search for a left-hander at the top of the order in the shortest format of the game.

Kishan smashed 76 runs off just 48 balls after the Men In Blue were asked to bat first in the first T20I against South Africa on Thursday. His innings helped Rishabh Pant's side set a challenging 212-run target for the Proteas, but it proved insufficient in the end.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about Kishan's knock. He responded:

"It is the biggest positive because the way the T20 game is evolving, you want a right-left combination always. If you have very high-quality right-handers, then it is a different thing but the Indian team is searching for that player after Shikhar Dhawan's departure."

The former Indian batting coach highlighted that the youngster is coming into his own the more he is playing at the international level. Bangar elaborated:

"So a lot of investment has been done in Ishan Kishan there. His start was not that good because he played the high-pressure games in the World Cup but as he is going on playing the bilaterals, the performances are coming, he saw slight failure in the West Indies series as well. He is reading his game well and I feel a good left-handed option in the top order."

Virat_kohli_fanpage_18 @saurabhvkf18 Highest Score by an Indian Opener at SR 150+ before Age 24



89 : Ishan Kishan vs SL

76 : Ishan Kishan vs SA*

70 : Virat Kohli vs NZ Highest Score by an Indian Opener at SR 150+ before Age 2489 : Ishan Kishan vs SL76 : Ishan Kishan vs SA*70 : Virat Kohli vs NZ

Kishan started his international career with a blazing half-century against England. The left-hander was, however, not very consistent after that but has played 89 and 76-run knocks in two of his last three outings in T20I cricket.

"This was probably the reason why Mumbai Indians bought him at such a huge price" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Ishan Kishan's knock

Ishan Kishan was aggressive throughout his innings [P/C: BCCI]

Gautam Gambhir was asked about Kishan making it count after having gotten off to a start. He replied:

"He is that type of a batter as well. He is dangerous and this was probably the reason why Mumbai Indians bought him at such a huge price at the auction. From this, you come to know that you have come after playing 14 consecutive T20 matches to a small ground with a good pitch and a fast outfield and the way Ishan Kishan batted."

The cricketer-turned-politician was particularly appreciative of Kishan for playing a selfless brand of cricket. Gambhir explained:

"The best thing that was seen in Ishan was that if probably there was some other player, when he had gotten an over with 20 runs, he might have thought of taking a single and then taking chances in the next over. But he wanted to convert that 20 runs to 26 runs. This is the batting you want to see in T20 cricket, you call this selfless batting."

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS And the mishit comes, Kishan makes the mistake and 20 runs was the cost of that wicket for Maharaj. Well played, Ishan. And the mishit comes, Kishan makes the mistake and 20 runs was the cost of that wicket for Maharaj. Well played, Ishan.

Kishan smashed two sixes and as many fours off the first four deliveries of the third over bowled by Keshav Maharaj. The destructive opener was not satisfied with that and tried to hit another maximum off the final ball of the over, but holed out to Tristan Stubbs at long-on.

