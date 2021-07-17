IND vs SL 2021: "2021 is actually his year" - Aakash Chopra wants Prithvi Shaw to open alongside Dhawan

Aakash Chopra has cast his vote for Prithvi Shaw as Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Team India is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is during their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. Apart from skipper Dhawan and Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the other two specialist openers in India's 20-member squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Prithvi Shaw has enjoyed a terrific run in the current calendar year. He said:

"Prithvi Shaw, 2021 is actually his year. Because 2020 was slightly topsy-turvy, he played Tests and was dropped as well. He was dropped in the IPL also. But since the start of 2021, he started hitting in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has not stopped after that."

Considering Prithvi Shaw's exploits in 2021, the former India opener chose him ahead of Padikkal and Gaikwad to bat at the top of the order alongside Dhawan. Chopra observed:

"He had an amazing IPL as well. In T20s, I feel Prithvi Shaw will anyway clinch the deal but who in ODIs? I am thinking Prithvi Shaw. I feel he should be given an opportunity with Shikhar Dhawan, left-right batting combination."

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have formed a terrific opening combination in IPL 2021 as well. They have given explosive starts to the Delhi Capitals, and are placed first and fourth respectively on the top run-getters list.

The #DelhiCapitals openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw - have hit the most number of fours in IPL 2021 💥#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/7px1E2baqI — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 8, 2021

"Prithvi Shaw gives you an option which is so tempting" - Aakash Chopra

Prithvi Shaw likes taking the attack to the opposition bowlers

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Prithvi Shaw's destructive ability makes him an enticing option at the top of the order. He explained:

"Prithvi Shaw gives you an option which is so tempting, it is mouth-watering. A player who is disruptive, who can come and be destructive, if you give chances to such a player and if he makes use of them, what an option you will have."

While acknowledging that Team India already has a plethora of options at the top of the order, the 43-year-old signed off by stating that he is not thinking too far ahead. Chopra elaborated:

"I am not saying that there is a spot available at the top. There is Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli himself wants to open if we look towards the World T20 but don't think about that now. He [Shaw] allows you to play a different brand of cricket."

Team India certainly has an embarrassment of riches at the top of the order for the T20 World Cup. However, an excellent limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, followed by a good run in the remainder of IPL 2021, will surely keep Prithvi Shaw in the mix.

Prithvi Shaw will look to showcase his prodigious talent in the limited overs series against Sri Lanka and former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad believes that the sky is the limit for the talented batsman as long as he stays rooted and grounded.#24Club #cricket #cricketnews pic.twitter.com/qBDbulvcDZ — 24Club (@24Clubin) July 12, 2021

