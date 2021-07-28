IND vs SL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad age, height, hometown, IPL salary and stats

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the four Indian cricketers making his debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batsman received his maiden international cap from Sanju Samson ahead of the game against Sri Lanka.

Gaikwad received his maiden international call-up after some magnificent performances for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He also performed well for the India 'A' team and Maharashtra at the domestic level.

Many fans would know that Ruturaj is a top-order batsman. We look at a few lesser-known facts about him.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Age

Ruturaj Gaikwad was born on January 31, 1977. As of July 28, 2021, he is 24 years and 178 days old.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Height

Ruturaj Gaikwad is approximately 1.73 meters tall, which is 5 feet and 8 inches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Hometown

Ruturaj Gaikwad was born in Pune, Maharashtra. He plays domestic cricket for the Maharashtra team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2021 Salary

Chennai Super Kings signed Ruturaj Gaikwad for ₹20 lakh at the 2019 IPL Auction. They retained him for the same amount in 2020 and 2021. Hence, his IPL 2021 salary is ₹20 lakh.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Stats

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played 46 T20 matches in his career, scoring 1,337 runs at an average of 32.60. The right-handed batsman has a strike rate of 130.43 in the shortest format of the game.

Talking about his numbers for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Gaikwad has amassed 400 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of close to 125. He came into the spotlight after winning three back-to-back Man of the Match awards in IPL 2020. His highest score in the IPL has been 75.

It will be exciting to see how the Chennai Super Kings star performs for the Indian team.

