IND vs SL 2021: "The Sri Lanka tour will be challenging for Hardik Pandya as a batsman" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim believes India's upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka will be a challenge for Hardik Pandya as a batsman.

Team India will play six limited-overs matches across two formats on their tour of Sri Lanka, starting with the first ODI on July 18. Hardik Pandya, one of the pivotal members of the squad, is expected to roll his arm over apart from playing blazing knocks down the order.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim pointed out that the low and slow Sri Lankan tracks could pose a challenge for Hardik Pandya. The former India wicket-keeper reasoned:

"The Sri Lanka tour will be challenging for Hardik Pandya as a batsman because he was struggling on the slow Chennai pitches during the IPL. He will get similar wickets in Sri Lanka, so whether he can score runs at a good strike rate in such challenging conditions in white-ball cricket."

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2021:

13(10) vs RCB

15(17) vs KKR

7(5) vs SRH

0(1) vs DC

1(4) vs PBKS

Not a good start for the season.#IPL2021 #PBKSvMI — CricTwig (@crictwig) April 23, 2021

The former Indian selector also feels that Hardik Pandya could be flown over to England if he proves his fitness during the Sri Lanka series. Karim elaborated:

"The Sri Lanka tour is very important for Hardik Pandya. Because there are two selectors there, they can watch him closely, so if he is fit here and doesn't have any problems after bowling, it would have to be seen if he can be sent from here to England for Test cricket because we need a fast-bowling all-rounder."

Hardik Pandya was not selected as part of India's initial squad for the tour of England because he was deemed unfit to bowl in the longest format of the game. It might just be advisable not to consider him for Test cricket at the moment, considering his importance for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"India's chances in the T20 World Cup will get doubled if Hardik Pandya is fit" - Saba Karim

A fully fit Hardik Pandya gives the much-needed balance to Team India

Saba Karim highlighted that Team India will have considerably brighter chances at the T20 World Cup if Hardik Pandya is at peak fitness. He observed:

"The biggest thing is that India's chances in the T20 World Cup will get doubled if Hardik Pandya is fit. If he can both bowl and bat throughout the tournament, I feel India's chances are extremely bright."

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman stated that the onus will be on the team management to ensure Hardik Pandya gradually works towards attaining his full fitness. In this regard, Karim said:

"Secondly, it is dependent on the Indian team management, both the one in England and the one in Sri Lanka currently, on how he is treated from here till the World Cup, how his workload is managed as he will regain his strength slowly."

Hardik Pandya certainly provides Team India with plenty of options if he is fully fit to bowl. The team can field an extra batsman or bowler in the playing XI, depending on the conditions.

Suryakumar Yadav says in his media interaction that Hardik Pandya can be expected to bowl in the series against Sri Lanka. He bowled in the intra-squad warm-up game yesterday and has been bowling regularly in the nets. — Vivek Krishnan (@vivek9301) July 6, 2021

