IND vs SL 2021: “Unlikely this bunch will play together for India anytime soon, but that victory will be cherished" - VVS Laxman

Acknowledging that the players touring Sri Lanka under Rahul Dravid might not play again for India in the near future, former batsman VVS Laxman illustrated how the come-from-behind victory in the second ODI on Tuesday (July 20) would make this a tour to remember for the young guns.

After a seven-wicket victory in the series opener last Sunday, everyone expected India to sweep the series with ease, but Dasun Shanaka’s boys had them on the mat in the second encounter. VVS Laxman admitted that the win in the first ODI was one which boosted moral but said it was the result in the second game which would have been more satisfying.

“Victory in the first game was convincing and comprehensive, thanks to a powerful batting display, but I am sure the team will have taken greater pleasure in their three-wicket win in game two after being pushed to a corner. The result reflected the character Indian cricket as a whole has shown in the last several months, defeat in the WTC final notwithstanding,” VVS Laxman wrote in his column for TOI.

India were reeling at 193 for 7, needing 83 more runs for victory, before Deepak Chahar (69 off 82) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 off 28) shared an unbroken eighth-wicket alliance to get India home. VVS Laxman heaped praise on the duo for staying calm while adding that the win will be remembered all their life.

“The maturity and confidence he [Chahar] showcased under pressure was exemplary, the wise head of Bhuvneshwar Kumar guiding him admirably. It’s unlikely this bunch will play together for the country anytime soon after this tour is over, but every member of the party will cherish that victory for the rest of their lives,” VVS Laxman added.

The victory in Colombo now features among the many coveted moments in which the Indian team scripted a comeback after having their backs against the wall, with the historic win at the Gabba in January this year topping the charts.

“Surya is on a mission to make up for lost time” – VVS Laxman

Suryakumar Yadav made a half-century on his T20I debut against England [Credits: BCCI]

India have so far delivered a flawless all-round performance in the three-match ODI series. However, if you had to pick one member from the batting unit who has impressed the most, it would be hard to look beyond Suryakumar Yadav.

The Mumbai Indians star played a blitzkrieg 31 not out off 20 balls in the first ODI to get India over the line. Then, coming into bat in a pressure situation in the second game, Suryakumar counterattacked with aplomb. He finished with a 44-ball 53, which in turn didn’t let the required rate mount a pressure on the tail.

What is even more remarkable is how easily and quickly Suryakumar Yadav has adapted to international cricket, despite making his debut at the ripe age of 30 against England in March this year. VVS Laxman also echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the perfect blend of attack and defence that SKY is.

“Surya is on a mission to make up for lost time. A late entrant to international cricket, he looks the perfect mix of orthodoxy and aggression, and I especially love the way he uses his feet against the spinners,” Laxman concluded.

There is another ODI to be played, followed by a three-match T20I series. It will be intriguing to see if Suryakumar Yadav can make more of these useful contributions and cement his spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Edited by Sai Krishna