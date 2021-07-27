IND vs SL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy takes to his Twitter account to describe his journey from an architect to an Indian cricketer 

Varun Chakravarthy made his debut for the Indian national side in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The mystery spinner had been selected for a couple of previous tours as well however failed to make it to the team as he did not pass the fitness test. Chakravarthy worked on his fitness and made it to the Indian team this time around.

Varun started off his professional career as an architect and later decided that he wanted to pursue cricket. He made his list A debut as late as 2018 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Chakravarthy was bought by Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 but played one game that season. In 2019, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders and that was a game-changer for his career.

Its been some journey from wearing a formal shirt (Architect) to donning the INDIAN jersey..with little highs & many lows, but the journey has been very beautiful than the destination, will keep marching ahead irrespective of the results.Thank you all. The journey goes on.😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/G2E4LTzUmC — Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) July 26, 2021

Chakravarthy took to his Twitter account to talk about his delightful journey. He wrote,

"Its been some journey from wearing a formal shirt (Architect) to donning the INDIAN jersey..with little highs & many lows, but the journey has been very beautiful than the destination, will keep marching ahead irrespective of the results.Thank you all. The journey goes on."

Varun Chakravarthy could become the mystery spinner in India's T20I line-up

Chakravarthy wrote about his journey from an architect to an Indian cricketer. His journey was not a very smooth one and Chakravarthy clearly pointed out to this. However, he has now made it to the Indian team and could well become a very important part of India's T20I set-up. Chakravarthy thanked everyone who was a part of his journey and finished by saying that the journey is still not finished.

#TeamIndia win the 1st #SLvIND T20I by 38 runs 💪



We go 1-0 in the series 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9FfFbx2TTZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

Varun Chakravarthy will be looking to continue his good form. He has had two brilliant IPL seasons. He picked 17 wickets at an economy of 6.84 in the 2020 season and got 7 wickets in the seven games of IPL 2021 thus far. His brilliant performances in the IPL helped him make it to the Indian team. Many people questioned his selection but the rest believed that he was being rewarded for his great performances.

On his T20I debut, Chakravarthy finished with one wicket in his four overs. Even though he conceded 28 runs, his discipline with the ball impressed one and all. India won the match by a comprehensive 38 run margin. India now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The second T20I is scheduled for July 27. Chakravarthy will be looking to establish himself in the Indian team before the ICC T20 World Cup arrives.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar