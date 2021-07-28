IND vs SL 2021: [Watch] Rahul Chahar's brilliant fielding display rewards India first wicket in 2nd T20I

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar produced a moment of brilliance to give India a much-needed first wicket in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The hosts' opening batsman Avishka Fernando uncorked his typical lofted flick shot against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 3rd over. Rahul Chahar covered a good distance from deep square leg to catch it close to the boundary but the momentum in the shot pushed him back.

However, the youngster smartly looped the ball in the air, went outside the advertisement cushions and returned just in time to grab it on the second chance. Head coach Rahul Dravid also stood up to applaud the excellent catch. Here's a video of the same:

What a catch was that by Rahul Chahar, excellent. pic.twitter.com/UFhSXDXhpf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 28, 2021

The dismissal was crucial for Team India in the game. The depleted side, playing with just five batsmen, put up a total of just 132 in the first innings. In reply, Avishka Fernando and M Bhanuka gave the hosts a steady start and were looking to push the throttle when Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Chahar combined to give India an opening wicket.

In the process, Kumar also became the fourth Indian bowler to take 50 T20I wickets after Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rahul Chahar's bowling crucial to India's success in 2nd T20I

India, who are also missing Yuzvendra Chahal's services in the game, will now look upon Rahul Chahar to play the role of the leading wicket-taker in the game. Although the leggie has played just 4 T20Is so far, he is one of the players in contention for the T20 World Cup due to his attacking ability.

In 38 IPL matches, he has 41 wickets to his name at an average of 24.41 and a strike rate of 19.76. The 21-year-old was one of the reasons behind the Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy in IPL 2020 as well.

His spell could leak critical runs for the visitors but could also get them a few quick wickets. With a short target on board, Shikhar Dhawan will certainly have no qualms about taking that risk.

