"We are not talking about his runs but everything else" - Aakash Chopra says he is slightly worried about Virat Kohli

Aakash Chopra has stated that he is slightly concerned about the lack of runs from Virat Kohli's willow.

Kohli managed just 13 runs in India's second innings on Day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test in Bengaluru. The former Indian skipper failed to reach the half-century mark in his three innings of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on India's second innings batting performance. He said the following about Kohli:

"I am slightly worried about Virat Kohli. We are not talking about his runs but everything else, like how he is playing, what sort of shot he played but the runs are not coming."

While acknowledging that Kohli was slightly unfortunate in the first innings, the former India opener pointed out that the modern batting great was at fault in the second essay. Chopra explained:

"He played a fuller delivery on the back foot, it was an error of judgment, first innings and second innings. In the first innings, the ball did stay a little low but in the second the ball was supposed to be played off the front foot."

Kohli was caught plumb in front of the wickets in both innings of the Bengaluru Test. While Dhananjaya de Silva's delivery did scoot along the turf in the first innings, the Indian batting mainstay went back and played across the line of a Praveen Jayawickrama ball in the second essay.

"If an error of judgment is happening, there is an issue" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's dismissals

Virat Kohli's Test average has fallen below 50

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Kohli misjudging the length of deliveries has almost become the norm. He observed:

"If we see the first match as well, he played a fuller delivery off the back foot, when the ball went and hit the stumps. If an error of judgment is happening, there is an issue."

The renowned commentator bemoaned the focus of the discussion moving from Kohli's runs to other things about the star batter. Chopra elaborated:

"It is not okay if we are talking about his attitude or relaxed behavior. Virat Kohli's talk should be with his runs. If we are not talking with his runs, then things are not okay, honestly speaking, let's say things as they are."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli's Test average for the first time since 1,683 days falls below 50. Virat Kohli's Test average for the first time since 1,683 days falls below 50.

Aakash Chopra concluded by hoping that the upcoming IPL 2022 would bring a turnaround in Kohli's fortunes. He reasoned that the 33-year-old would get at least 14 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore without the pressure of playing for India

