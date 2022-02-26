"How about starting the T20 games in Dharamshala at 4 pm going forward?" - Wasim Jaffer

India and Sri Lanka are currently battling it out in the 2nd T20I of their 3-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The final fixture of the rubber is also scheduled to be played at the same venue tomorrow.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer took to his Twitter account ahead of Saturday's clash to put forward a suggestion regarding the starting time of the matches played at the venue. He opined that T20I matches could start at 4 pm in Dharamsala, considering the weather gets really cold at night.

Jaffer wrote:

"It looks freezing already out there in Dharamshala. How about starting the T20 games there at 4 pm going forward? The picturesque backdrop will be on the screen a bit longer and the match will get over before it gets really cold. Dew factor also won't come into play. #INDvSL."

The ex-cricketer also underlined that starting matches at an earlier time would also help in getting rid of the dew factor. It is worth mentioning that dew has been a major factor at this stadium in the evenings, especially during the September-March period.

India elect to bowl first in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first on the surface. Speaking at the toss, the skipper highlighted how conditions are going to get colder as the match progresses.

India have stuck with their winning combination as they named an unchanged line-up for the clash. Sharma said at the toss:

"We are going to bowl first, just want to have a score in front of us. It's going to get colder as the game goes on. It's the same team for us. The changes don't depend on win or loss. It's just about what the team wants. We also have a look at niggle/injuries. We also have to take care of the guys. So the changes don't depend on the result. If we feel the need to change, we will change."

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka's playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (w), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

