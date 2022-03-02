"The blame game starts when the team loses" - Rajkumar Sharma feels Rohit Sharma was fortunate to get two 'slightly easier' series as skipper

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels Rohit Sharma has been fortunate to start his full-time captaincy tenure with a couple of "slightly easier" series.

Team India have been on a winning spree since Rohit took over as their permanent skipper. They have whitewashed New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka in T20I cricket and also completed a clean sweep against the Windies in the ODI series.

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma highlighted that tougher times could be in store for Rohit. He explained:

"Rohit is looking extremely cool. It is a very initial part of his captaincy and fortunately for him, he has got both slightly easier series. The blame game starts when the team loses."

While pointing out the questions that might be raised in case of adverse results, the former first-class cricketer expressed hope of the Men in Blue continuing with their winning momentum. Rajkumar Sharma observed:

"Then a lot of questions are raised about the mistakes the captain or coach made, the strategy was wrong - someone should have been sent at some other spot, or whether five or four bowlers should have been played in the XI. I pray that such a situation does not come and the way they are cruising, they continue doing that and win India the World Cup."

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team certainly have bigger tests awaiting them in the future. They will be under intense pressure at the T20 World Cup later this year, considering the country's long wait for a global title and their dismal performances in crunch matches in the last edition of the tournament.

"Rohit Sharma is carrying forward the practice that started in Sourav Ganguly's time" - Rajkumar Sharma

Rohit Sharma is known for being a players' captain

Rajkumar Sharma was asked about the excellent dressing room atmosphere created by Rohit. He responded:

"You are a good player, that is why you have reached there. So for a newcomer, a good dressing room environment is the most important. Rohit Sharma is carrying forward the practice that I feel started in Sourav Ganguly's time."

The current Delhi coach pointed out that the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were also extremely supportive of their players. Rajkumar Sharma elaborated:

"After that, MS Dhoni kept everyone comfortable. Virat was definitely a little aggressive but I feel he played an excellent role in defending his players. Even the opposition could not say anything to his players. He had a different role, he wanted to protect his players."

Numerous players, especially from the Mumbai Indians' stable, have lauded the support they have received from Rohit Sharma, even when things are going awry. The calm and collected approach of the new Indian skipper will certainly hold the team in good stead as they approach the bigger hurdles ahead.

