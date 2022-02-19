"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's bowling effort in the 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra has hailed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's outstanding penultimate over of the match which changed the course of the second T20I in Team India's favor.

The West Indies required 29 runs off the last two overs with the well-set duo of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell at the crease. Bhuvneshwar, however, dampened the visitors' hopes of squaring the series by dismissing Pooran and conceding just four runs in the 19th over.

Aakash Chopra reflected on Team India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He showered huge praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding. He was the pick of the bowlers in my opinion. He bowled the 19th over and gave just four runs in that. That is what changed the game because sixes were hit in the end, there was pressure on Harshal Patel but because Bhuvi had bowled such a good 19th over, India had the chance to win the match."

The former India opener added that while the penultimate over might have sealed the game in India's favor, it was the start that had put the visitors behind the eight ball. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Chasing 187 is difficult but it could have been done because there was quite a bit of dew. In such a situation, it was necessary to start well. India started well but West Indies did not and that is where I think they lost the game."

Brandon King's excruciatingly slow 22 runs off 30 deliveries left the other West Indies batters with too much to do. Despite Pooran and Powell's best efforts, they fell short by eight runs in the end.

"Yuzvendra Chahal - I thought that was a smart move" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra lauded Rohit Sharma for using Yuzvendra Chahal brilliantly [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Yuzvendra Chahal being asked to bowl the final over of the powerplay paid rich dividends for Team India. He elaborated:

"Yuzi Chahal - I thought that was a smart move. The sixth over was about to be bowled by Harshal Patel but suddenly it was given to Yuzi and he picked up a wicket. Yuzi bowled four consecutive overs - 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th."

The renowned commentator also appreciated Rohit Sharma's utilization of Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi. Chopra observed:

"When do you see a leg-spinner bowl four overs so early? They are able to do it due to two reasons - one is because dew was coming and the other that you had Ravi Bishnoi, who can bowl later as well. It's phenomenal that you get Chahal in the first half and Bishnoi in the second half of the game."

However, Aakash Chopra concluded by naming Rovman Powell as the star of the match with the bat. He added that Pooran and Powell's performances would have delighted the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

