"He knows how to take calculated risks" - Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma confirming that Ishan Kishan will open in the 1st ODI vs West Indies

Saba Karim believes Ishan Kishan's ability to take calculated risks could make him a fantastic asset for Team India at the top of the order.

Team India were dealt a blow when two of their initial choice openers in the ODI squad - Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad - tested positive for COVID-19. Rohit Sharma confirmed in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against West Indies that Kishan would be opening the batting with him.

Saba Karim was asked about the decision during a discussion on India News. He responded:

"His [Kishan's] speciality is that he can play fantastic shots, he is a power-striker and his strike rate remains quite high in white-ball cricket, he knows how to take calculated risks."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter pointed out that Ishan Kishan could present his case as an opening batter option for the Men In Blue if he performs well against the Windies. Karim elaborated:

"I feel it can be a backup plan as well for India. For now, you have Shikhar Dhawan in the regular XI, who is a left-hand opening bat. After that, you have Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan can come before you as another option if he performs well here."

Saba Karim added that the 23-year-old youngster provides several other options for Team India. He explained:

"Other than that, he is a player who can work as a floater as well. If you want you can make Ishan open or play him at No.4. He can come in the team as a backup wicketkeeper-batter as well. I feel Ishan Kishan provides flexibility in the Indian team."

This will be the first time Kishan will be opening for Team India in ODI cricket. He batted at the No.3 spot in his two previous ODIs against Sri Lanka in July last year.

"It is a good decision" - Rajkumar Sharma on Ishan Kishan opening the batting in the 1st ODI

Ishan Kishan has opened a few times with Rohit Sharma for the Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma also opined that the Indian think tank had taken the correct call to open with Kishan. He reasoned:

"It is a good decision. I feel the sort of knocks he [Kishan] has played in the IPL, he has opened and the way he cashes in during the powerplay, he can be very useful. Along with that, he also gives a right-left combination to the Indian team, which is very important."

Kishan opened with Rohit Sharma in the final T20I against New Zealand last year. The duo stitched together a 69-run partnership in a little over six overs, with the diminutive southpaw smashing 29 runs off 21 deliveries.

