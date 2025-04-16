"India has its own Babar Azam" - Fans react to Yashasvi Jaiswal's 37-ball 51 in DC vs RR IPL 2025 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a third half-century in his last four innings in the IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16. However, it was a tale of two halves as the youngster started with a bang before slowing down considerably in the middle overs.

With RR chasing 189 for victory, Jaiswal took the attack to ace pacer Mitchell Starc in the powerplay and moved to 24 off 12 balls. However, barring the odd boundary, the 23-year-old struggled with his scoring rate, scoring only 27 from his next 25 balls.

He eventually holed out off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav for 51 off 37 deliveries, with RR still needing 77 off 40 balls. Jaiswal endured a poor start to IPL 2025, with three consecutive sub-30 scores.

Yet, with a third 50+ score in the last four innings, his overall tally for the season has moved up to 233 runs at an average of over 33 and a strike rate of 138.69.

Fans on X had mixed reactions to Jaiswal's knock in the run chase. While some praised him, others slammed his scoring rate and untimely dismissal.

One of the fans wasn't impressed with Jaiswal's strike rate, comparing the Indian opener to Pakistan's Babar Azam, saying:

"India has its own Babar Azam, Yashasvi Jaiswal."

Few other fans felt Jaiswal's knock lacked intent after the powerplay, saying:

"Literally he was playing for himself after Sanju. Required run rate gone up, it should have gone down till Sanju required run rate was less than 9 and when Jaiswal out, run rate gone more than 12 with only one wicket gone. How is that great thing, team should be always first."

"Yashasvi Jaiswal out on 50 in 40 balls, imagine the outrage if Shubman Gill had played a inning like this. but yeah, no one will criticize Jaiswal he scored 40-ball 50 vs PBKS as his runs was not coming, he starts doing statpadding like Babar Azam," tweeted a fan.

"While chasing 188 runs, Jaiswal scored a mighty 51 runs in 37 balls with a strike rate of 128. Rajasthan Royals lost the previous match too because of Jaiswal's slow innings. This guy isn't any good in T20," a fan said.

RR-DC clash goes to Super Over after Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century

Much like the fans being undecided on Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century, the RR-DC encounter was undecided after 40 overs of action. After Jaiswal's dismissal left the game in the balance, Nitish Rana smashed a brilliant 28-ball 51 to propel RR within striking distance of victory.

However, with nine runs needed off the final over, Starc bowled a brilliant six deliveries full of yorkers to concede just eight. With two needed off the last ball, Dhruv Jurel could only manage a single and got run out in his attempt for a second run.

Should DC win the Super Over, they will go atop the points table with a fifth win in six outings. An RR win in the Super Over will take them to three wins in seven matches.

