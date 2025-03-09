Yuzvendra Chahal spotted in the stands with RJ Mahvash during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai [Watch]

Discarded Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted in the stands during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 9. The final is being played at the Dubai Internatioal Cricket Stadium.

Yuzvendra Chahal made his international debut for India in June 2016. He has played 72 ODIs, picking up 121 wickets at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 5.26. Chahal has also played 80 T20Is, grabbing 96 wickets at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19.

He last played an ODI and a T20I in 2023 and has failed to make it to the playing XI of the Indian team ever since. Chahal was a part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad but was strangely not given a chance in the playing XI for even a single game in the tournament.

The leg-spinner was spotted alongside RJ Mahvash in the stands, who is a film producer and an actor as well apart from being a radio jockey herself.

Watch Chahal present in the stands during the 2025 Champions Trophy final in a video posted by a user (@SSCUNCOVERED4U) on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Talking about the final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss for the 12th consecutive time in ODIs. The Kiwis finished their innings at 251/7 in 50 overs.

Chahal to represent Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2025 season

Yuzvendra Chahal is set to represent the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The franchise acquired his services for a massive sum of ₹18 crore during the mega auction.

Chahal was released by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Notably, he is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the cash-rich league with 205 scalps from 160 matches at an average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 7.84 with six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

No other bowler has picked up 200 wickets in the IPL, making Chahal the only bowler to do so. Only Piyush Chawla is close to Chahal with 192 wickets to his name.

