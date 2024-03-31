"India has just found its fastest bowler"- Fans and cricket fraternity react after Mayank Yadav's fiery spell in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav bowled a sensational match-winning spell to help his side beat Punjab Kings (PBKS). It came in the 11th match of IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 30. He bowled at express pace and ended up with figures of 3/27.

LSG batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up a daunting total of 199/8 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock (54), Nicholas Pooran (42), and Krunal Pandya (43) performed well for the Lucknow side in the batting department.

PBKS then got off to a great start as their openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow, put on 102 runs in 11.4 overs. In his debut game, Mayank Yadav provided the much-needed breakthrough to the hosts by dismissing Bairstow.

He continued to inflict more damage in his next two overs. He scalped the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh (19) and Jitesh Sharma (6) to derail Punjab Kings' momentum in the chase. Mayank bowled at full tilt, as all his 24 deliveries in the match clocked above 140KMPH. LSG rode on the momentum created by Mayank and managed to restrict PBKS to 178/5 to win the game by 21 runs.

Fans and cricket fraternity members were highly impressed with Mayank Yadav's raw pace and magnificent spell against the Punjab Kings. Here are some of the top reactions about him on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Never thought the debut will go so well"- Mayank Yadav after helping LSG beat PBKS in IPL 2024 contest

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, Mayank Yadav opened up on his debut. He said that he never expected his debut to turn out so well. He also shed light on his thought process during his match-winning spell.

Reflecting on his bowling performance, Mayank said:

"Never thought the debut will go so well. I've always heard a bit of nervousness but that went away after the first ball. The plan was to try and bowl at the stumps, not compromise on pace and enjoy the game.

He added:

"I thought about using the slower one initially but once I got the wicket, the captain also asked me to stick to the pace. [Favorite wicket] The debut wicket. It was a little difficult with the injuries. One of my goals was to make my debut earlier but that didn't happen. I'm happy it's happened today."

What was your take on Mayank Yadav's spell against PBKS? Let us know your views in the comments section below.