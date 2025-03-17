Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gil has joined the camp ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill was part of the Indian team that lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy earlier this month after beating New Zealand in the final.

Gill was handed the leadership baton last year after Hardik Pandya was traded to the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the off-season. He led the side in 12 matches last year, winning five and losing seven in the process. GT finished eighth in the points table only above the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The Titans, who won IPL 2022 and finished as runner-up in 2023, will look to turn their campaign this year under the young and enterprising Shubman Gill.

The franchise shared a picture on their social media handles to welcome their skipper ahead of IPL 2025. Gill looked stunning in a white shirt and a beige pant. He was welcomed with fireworks and local artists dancing.

"Shub ghadi che aavi! 🤩💙 Shubman Gill | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL2025," the Gujarat Titans captioned the post.

Despite his struggles as a leader, Shubman Gill had an excellent outing with the bat in IPL 2024, amassing 426 runs at a strike rate of 147.40, including a century and two fifties.

"The top three are extremely reliable and consistent" - Aakash Chopra highlights Gujarat Titans' strength ahead of IPL 2025

Former India cricketer recently pointed out Gujarat Titans' strengths as they head to a new season of the cash-rich league. He believes their top three batters - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler will mostly be the deciding factor.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also opined that new signing Buttler will likely be the game changer. Buttler, who joined GT from the Rajasthan Royals, will most likely open the innings with skipper Gill, while Sudarshan is expected to slot in at No.3.

"The top three are extremely reliable and consistent, and are the ones who will bat long. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler - you won't get a more stable top three than this. You might get an explosive one but this is a very stable top three. They spent a lot of money on Jos Buttler, saying they need him there, and he can be that game changer," Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Gujarat will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

