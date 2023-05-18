"India's premier bowler has been marginalized" - Aakash Chopra questions Punjab Kings' utilization of Arshdeep Singh

Aakash Chopra has criticized the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for their ineffective utilization of Arshdeep Singh in their last few matches of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Arshdeep went wicketless and conceded 21 runs in the two overs he bowled as the Delhi Capitals (DC) set a massive 214-run target for the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. then lost the game by 15 runs to virtually rule out their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra hit out at the Punjab Kings for their handling of Arshdeep, saying:

"My first question is what happened with Arshdeep Singh? In my opinion, India's premier bowler has been marginalized in this season with PBKS. I don't think only Shikhar Dhawan is responsible. The team management needs to answer why they did that with Arshdeep."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the left-arm seamer was at his potent best in the initial few games of the tournament, elaborating:

"This guy has come after playing the T20 World Cup - India's No. 1 T20 bowler in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He started this tournament like a rocket. He bowled beautifully with both the new and the old ball. He even reached No. 1 in the Purple Cap race when he picked up four wickets against the Mumbai Indians."

Chopra highlighted that Arshdeep has not been used properly with both the new and old ball lately, explaining:

"After that and until now, you don't give him the first or second over, you give him the fifth or sixth over. The ball stops swinging by then. You don't give him overs in the death. You got him to bowl just two overs."

Arshdeep was introduced into the attack in the fifth over on Wednesday and conceded 16 runs in the over. He gave away only five runs in his second over, the eighth over of the Delhi Capitals' innings, but was not given the ball thereafter.

"This was a captaincy error" - Aakash Chopra on Harpreet Brar bowling the last over for the Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan gave the final over of the Delhi Capitals' innings to Harpreet Brar. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While observing that the entire Punjab Kings management needs to be blamed for not using Arshdeep properly, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shikhar Dhawan erred in giving the last over to Harpreet Brar against the Capitals, stating:

"You went with Harpreet Brar for the last over. You had two overs of Arshdeep and an over of Kagiso Rabada, but you still got Harpreet Brar to bowl against a set left-handed batter. This was a captaincy error which Shikhar actually also admitted."

Brar conceded 23 runs in the final over of the Capitals' innings. While Rilee Rossouw smashed him for two sixes and a four off the first three deliveries, Phil Salt hit a lucky boundary off the last ball to leave the Punjab Kings with an uphill task in the run chase.

