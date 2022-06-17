"Jersey 2 will be based on his life" - Netizens react to Dinesh Karthik's batting heroics in 4th T20I vs SA

Team India's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik underlined his worth as a finisher on yet another occasion. The right-handed batter dazzled viewers with his strokeplay in the fourth T20I against South Africa in Rajkot on Friday.
The 37-year-old struck his maiden half-century in T20Is. The seasoned campaigner scored 55 crucial runs from just 27 deliveries and brought India back into the game.
The hosts were in trouble after losing a few wickets cheaply. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya orchestrated the team's comeback with their stunning 65-run stand.
It is worth mentioning that Karthik has been in tremendous form with the bat this year. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he proved his mettle as a finisher in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).
The talented batter amassed 330 runs from 16 games in this year's cash-rich league. Furthermore, he had an impressive batting average of 55.00 along with a fantastic strike rate of 183.33.
His sensational stint with RCB helped him return to the national side after almost three years. He will be looking to continue his stellar form as he looks to make it to India's squad for the impending T20 World Cup 2022.
India set a target of 170 for South Africa in 4th T20I
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The visitors got off to a great start in the contest as they restricted India to 56/3 at the 10-over mark.
However, the Men in Blue staged a turnaround after that, thanks to Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya's explosive batting. While Karthik struck a brilliant half-century, Pandya managed 46 runs off 31 deliveries to power India to 169 runs.
The Proteas currently lead by 2-1 and can seal the series by securing a victory in this clash. India, on the other hand, must defend their total to stay afloat in the five-match series.