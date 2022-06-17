"Jersey 2 will be based on his life" - Netizens react to Dinesh Karthik's batting heroics in 4th T20I vs SA

Team India's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik underlined his worth as a finisher on yet another occasion. The right-handed batter dazzled viewers with his strokeplay in the fourth T20I against South Africa in Rajkot on Friday.

The 37-year-old struck his maiden half-century in T20Is. The seasoned campaigner scored 55 crucial runs from just 27 deliveries and brought India back into the game.

The hosts were in trouble after losing a few wickets cheaply. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya orchestrated the team's comeback with their stunning 65-run stand.

Fans lauded Karthik for stepping up during a crunch situation in a must-win encounter. Here are some of the reactions:

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #INDvSA Dinesh Karthik is an absolute weapon at the crease Dinesh Karthik is an absolute weapon at the crease 🔥 #INDvSA

` @FourOverthrows Jersey 2 will be based on Dinesh Karthik's life. What a turn around at 36 years of age Jersey 2 will be based on Dinesh Karthik's life. What a turn around at 36 years of age 😭🔥

movieman @movieman777 @mufaddal_vohra

anything is possible if you believe in yourself,age is just a number. #DineshKarthik and the theme of #Jersey ...anything is possible if you believe in yourself,age is just a number. @mufaddal_vohra #DineshKarthik and the theme of #Jersey...anything is possible if you believe in yourself,age is just a number.

Prasanjit Mohanta 😎 @I_Prasanjit Look what he is doing...! From not getting fair enough chances from 2006 to scoring a half century in 2022. @DineshKarthik have come a long way. Congratulations on your Maiden T20 Half Century. #dk on a mission #T20worldcup Beautifully Batted. Look what he is doing...! From not getting fair enough chances from 2006 to scoring a half century in 2022. @DineshKarthik have come a long way. Congratulations on your Maiden T20 Half Century. #dk on a mission #T20worldcup Beautifully Batted.🇮🇳

abhinav @Abhinav4Tweets Dinesh Karthik has proved that you are never finished unless you don't consider yourself finished. @DineshKarthik Dinesh Karthik has proved that you are never finished unless you don't consider yourself finished.@DineshKarthik

Samarth.K @114mSix @DineshKarthik twitter.com/dineshkarthik/… DK @DineshKarthik Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like... Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like... https://t.co/fowhrPghBo DK coming out to rescue India be like thanks DK DK coming out to rescue India be like thanks DK ❤️ @DineshKarthik twitter.com/dineshkarthik/…

DDatta @deba_65 @BCCI @DineshKarthik @Paytm DK, extraordinary inning. Hats off to you, at this age whatever you played today is simply great. Commentators were telling that you played the first ever T20I match for India in 2006, and in 2022 this inning is incredible @BCCI @DineshKarthik @Paytm DK, extraordinary inning. Hats off to you, at this age whatever you played today is simply great. Commentators were telling that you played the first ever T20I match for India in 2006, and in 2022 this inning is incredible 👍

Anurag Shahi @_anuragthakur02 @DineshKarthik

He roars in every format including life

Well done Champ

55(27)

#INDvSA He roars in every format including lifeWell done Champ55(27) @DineshKarthik He roars in every format including life✌️💐Well done Champ 🏆55(27)#INDvSA

Khan Ateeq @khanateeq97 Debut in 2006 and now he scored his maiden t20i 50. This is never give up attitude from kartik @DineshKarthik . Well played sir cheering your every boundary Debut in 2006 and now he scored his maiden t20i 50. This is never give up attitude from kartik @DineshKarthik . Well played sir cheering your every boundary 👏

kiranu gadapaka @kiranugadapaka @DineshKarthik



How many ppl have this privilege at the age of 37?!!.. Last heard was Sachin.. Sachin.. and M.S.D chants..!!.. inspirational comeback Today Chants of DK .. DK all across the stadium..How many ppl have this privilege at the age of 37?!!.. Last heard was Sachin.. Sachin.. and M.S.D chants..!!.. inspirational comeback Today Chants of DK .. DK all across the stadium.. 🔥 @DineshKarthikHow many ppl have this privilege at the age of 37?!!.. Last heard was Sachin.. Sachin.. and M.S.D chants..!!.. inspirational comeback

It is worth mentioning that Karthik has been in tremendous form with the bat this year. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he proved his mettle as a finisher in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The talented batter amassed 330 runs from 16 games in this year's cash-rich league. Furthermore, he had an impressive batting average of 55.00 along with a fantastic strike rate of 183.33.

His sensational stint with RCB helped him return to the national side after almost three years. He will be looking to continue his stellar form as he looks to make it to India's squad for the impending T20 World Cup 2022.

India set a target of 170 for South Africa in 4th T20I

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The visitors got off to a great start in the contest as they restricted India to 56/3 at the 10-over mark.

However, the Men in Blue staged a turnaround after that, thanks to Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya's explosive batting. While Karthik struck a brilliant half-century, Pandya managed 46 runs off 31 deliveries to power India to 169 runs.

The Proteas currently lead by 2-1 and can seal the series by securing a victory in this clash. India, on the other hand, must defend their total to stay afloat in the five-match series.

