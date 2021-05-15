Indian batsman Shubman Gill gets vaccinated ahead of England tour

Indian batsman Shubman Gill recently got the COVID-19 vaccine. The 21-year-old took to social media to inform fans about the news and urged others to get their "superpowers upgraded soon."

Shubman Gill posted a picture on Twitter with the caption:

"Get your superpowers upgraded as soon as you are able to. Massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort."

Get your superpowers upgraded as soon as you are able to💉.

Massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort👩🏻‍🎤 pic.twitter.com/EOFohvaJ1C — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) May 15, 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star was part of the IPL before the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the rise of COVID-19 cases inside the tournament's bio-bubbles.

Four of Shubman Gill's teammates from KKR tested positive during IPL 2021 - Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert and Prasidh Krishna.

KKR had a torrid time in IPL 2021 as they languishing in seventh place in the points table, with only two wins out of seven games.

Shubman Gill had a below-par outing with the bat, amassing just 132 runs across 7 games at an average of 18.85. His strike rate of 117.8 was also not up to the mark.

Shubman Gill was named in India's squad for the WTC final and the England Test series

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

While Gill might have failed to recreate his performances from the Border-Gavaskar series, the team management have kept their faith in him. He has been picked for the upcoming Test matches against New Zealand and England.

Shubman Gill showed his class in the Border-Gavaskar trophy earlier this year, where he averaged 51.80 across three Tests. His heroic knock of 91 in the second innings of the Gabba Test became a part of the folklore of Indian cricket history as his early assault helped India chase a target of 329 in the fourth innings.

The batsman, however, has gone through a lean patch since then, averaging just over 19 in the four Tests against England at home. Although he didn't show any signs of regaining his form in the IPL, the Indian team management have persisted with him.

He is likely to start at the top of the order when India takes on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final on June 18.