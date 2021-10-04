IPL 2021: "His confidence is on another level right now" - Sanjay Manjrekar on CSK's batting sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad received plaudits for his high self-belief and confidence from former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjerkar. The 56-year old said that Gaikwad has a great deal of temperament and self-confidence.

His statement came to light after Gaikwad's spectacular 60-ball century against the Rajasthan Royals. Although CSK lost the game, Gaikwad's batting masterclass showed what a wonderful talent CSK have in their ranks.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar commended on the 24-year old. He said that Gaikwad is a perfect example of someone whose fundamentals of the game are strong. He also mentioned that this Ruturaj Gaikwad is different from when the two sides met during the reverse fixture in India. Manjrekar said:

"This Ruturaj is different from that Ruturaj of when these two sides met before in India. His confidence is on another level right now. Gaikwad is an example of if the fundamentals of a player are strong and has confidence and temperament in him, 0he can be constantly successful."

Manjrekar also feels that Gaikwad has been working on his strength and power since last year. He believes the CSK opener has the capability to score runs with conventional cricketing shots. Manjrekar said:

"I think the only change he has made in his game since last year is that he has worked on his strength and power to hit the ball long. He's not a player like Maxwell, who plays every kind of shot. But he's very capable of scoring runs through proper cricketing shots."

Since the resumption of IPL 2021 in the UAE, Ruturaj scores have been - 88*, 38, 40, 45 and 101*. His figures show how consistent he has been for the Chennai Super Kings this season.

"To keep their players fit for the later stages will be the prime goal for CSK" - Sanjay Manjrekar.

While previewing today's (October 4) match between CSK and DC, Manjrekar had his say about the possible changes in the Super Kings lineup.

MS Dhoni rested Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo in their previous game against Rajasthan and, their bowling unit looked toothless without the two pacers. CSK were unable to defend their total of 189 runs in the second innings. Sam Curran, who was playing in place of DJ Bravo, leaked most runs in the match. His figures were horrid. It read 4-0-55-0.

Manjrekar feels that if fit, Deepak Chahar will definitely be back in the starting lineup. However, he also discerned that CSK might give Bravo another rest to save him from any injuries or niggles for the later stages of the tournament. Manjrekar said:

"To keep their players fit for the later stages,will be the prime goal for CSK. Deepak Chahar might get back into the side. Whereas Bravo, being the most valuable player for the franchise, might get rest for another group stage match. But, if possible, Chahar will definitely be in the side."

Match 50 of the IPL 2021 will be a high-octane clash as both table-toppers, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, will go head-to-head to solidify their chances of finishing in the Top 2 of the points table. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

