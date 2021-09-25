IPL 2021: "They were 111 for no loss but lost the game, that's an issue" - Pietersen after CSK beat RCB by six wickets

Raina steer Chennai to six-wicket win | Sports News,The Indian Express" height="444" width="800" />

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said unlike in their last game, RCB were in an excellent position against MS Dhoni's side. Despite the fabulous start captain Kohli and Padikkal gave the team, RCB failed to drive their team home.

The 41-year-old stated that Royal Challengers Bangalore have a couple of big issues at the moment. Pieterson feels they need to seek out a quick solution in order to kick start their second half of the Indian Premier League 2021.

The Virat Kohli-led side lost to current table-toppers Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Sharjah on Friday. The defeat came after their 9-wicket hammering by KKR in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

While speaking at the post-match show on Star Sports, Pietersen censured Bangalore's dismal performances. He said:

"You can gain momentum through winning, and then you can gain momentum through losing as well. If you are going to get hammered like they were against KKR, and now you are going to lose a game from being in a very good position, then there is a problem. They were 111 for no loss but lost the game, that's an issue."

After winning the toss, MS Dhoni put RCB to bat in the first innings. Both RCB openers Virat Kohli and Padikkal got off to a flyer and struck 53 and 70, respectively.

CSK managed to pull the game back and picked up wickets at regular intervals before restricting the opposition to 156 for six. Bangalore were only able to score 45 runs in their last 6.4 overs.

While Bravo and Thakur were the picks of the bowlers with five wickets among them, spinner Ravinder Jadeja completed his four overs with an impressive economy of 7.8, which slowed the pace of the game in favor of his side.

Chahal can't be the only wicket-taker in the side, feels Pietersen.

The former cricketer-turned commentator feels that Kohli and RCB can't be dependent on Chahal alone to be the savior every time with the ball.

The CSK openers started their chase of 157 runs briskly. Leaking 68 runs inside eight overs, RCB's fast bowlers were unable to get the breakthrough Kohli wanted. Kohli immediately brought Chahal into the attack and he delivered Gaikwad's wicket.

Soon, courtesy of cameos by Moeen, Rayudu and Raina, CSK pulled off a commanding victory over Kohli's men with six wickets remaining. While addressing bowling issues for the RCB, Pietersen opined:

"There are bowling issues too. We keep saying it, who is the bowler (who is going to get wickets... Chahal can't continue to do it. I know he gets wickets, he gets wickets for RCB but you cannot tell him that you've got to do it every match. Somebody else has to stand up. One of the seamers have to stand up."

Bangalore's next test will be up against the mighty Mumbai Indians on September 26. It is expected to be a hard-fought contest, as both teams will look to collect a crucial two points for their qualification.

