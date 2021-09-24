IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra discerns the key difference between CSK and RCB ahead of the high-octane clash

Former cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra criticized the Kohli-led side's attitude when finding themselves in a situation of bother. He discerned that RCB lay their arms down during matches, which affects their net run rate.

A similar situation was seen during the RCB's previous encounter when they had a horrendous outing against Kolkata Knight Riders. The entire side was all-out for mere 92 runs. KKR chased down the total in a commanding way with ten overs to spare.

Chopra shared a video on his official YouTube channel, previewing today's (September 24) southern derby clash between RCB and CSK. It will be Match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2021. The 44-year old feels RCB's inability to take the game deep differs them from CSK's. Chopra said:

"During their (RCB) first match of the second half, it looked as if they didn't turn up. This side has a problem of making their bad days even worse by not putting up a fight."

"Good teams like CSK take the match deep. Mumbai also does that. But RCB lay their arms down when they find themselves in a situation of losing a game which affects their net run rate as well. They lose pretty badly."

Chopra also suggested dropping Hasaranga in place of Dusmantha Chameera for his death bowling. He expects the pacers to be more effective than the spinners in Sharjah.

"CSK have a very few things to worry about, but needs to recalibrate themselves after being 25-4 against MI" - Aakash Chopra.

Chennai Super Kings celebrating in a match against Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni's side kicked off their second half of the IPL 2021 in winning fashion, beating their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. The result could've been different had it not been for Ruturaj Gaikwad's special knock of 88 runs after seeing his side in trouble for 25-4. After the early collapse, it was a fantastic redemption arc performance for the three-times IPL Champions.

Despite getting out on a duck in the previous game, Chopra expects Faf du Plessis to fire for his side against the RCB. The commentator said:

"Chennai have a few things to worry about, but they need to recalibrate themselves after being 25-4 against MI. You need to tell yourself why 25-4, why go helter-skelter and try to look for sixes from ball one on Dubai's surface. But in Sharjah, that is the approach we would want to see."

Chopra added:

"Ruturaj is in excellent form and beautiful to watch. My hopes are very high for Faf to score runs today."

While concluding his preview for the clash, Chopra predicted a win for CSK over Kohli's men. The encounter will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sharjah will host its first match of the IPL 2021, and a plethora of runs can be expected because of the stadium's relatively small size and a flat batting track.

The southern derby between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is always a high-profile match. So far, both sides have competed on 28 occasions in the cash-rich league, with CSK winning 18 times. The Bangalore franchise have won 9 encounters, while one match had no result.

