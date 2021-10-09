IPL 2021: "One good thing RCB did was to promote AB de Villiers at No. 4" - Gautam Gambhir

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir praised Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for promoting AB de Villiers in the number four slot. RCB did this in their last league phase encounter against the Delhi Capitals.

He said that it was good for the South African and for his franchise, that he could spend some time in the middle before the Eliminator in Sharjah against the KKR.

De Villiers, a veteran of IPL cricket, scored 26 runs in as many balls after coming out to bat on the 14th ball of the RCB innings.

The last match of the league stages of the IPL 2021 saw the RCB defeating DC on a last-ball edge of the seat thriller. KS Bharat, the hero for his side, along with the consistent, Glenn Maxwell, stitched a match-winning partnership of 111* runs to seal the match in their favor.

Gautam Gambhir, while reviewing the high-octane clash, told ESPNcricinfo that it was crucial for the former South African skipper to spend some time in the middle. He said:

"One good thing was the RCB promoted AB de Villiers to bat at 4. Most probably they wanted him to spend some time in the middle before the play-offs. Yes, he didn't score enough runs for the side but at least he spent some time in the middle against a quality bowling line-up."

The 39-year old also discerned the importance of RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. He said that if they would begin to give valuable starts to the side, the Bangalore-based franchise would be dangerous to play against. He mentioned:

"Maxwell continuing his great form at number 5 is a great sign for RCB. And if the openers start clicking and begin to give their side those starts, the RCB is going to be more dangerous."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Virat Kohli and Ab De Villiers' celebration when RCB Won the match against DC on the last ball. #RCBvDC Virat Kohli and Ab De Villiers' celebration when RCB Won the match against DC on the last ball. #RCBvDC https://t.co/hyN1tgsR4Y

The Kohli-led franchise seems to have a settled top-order and middle-order in Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Ab de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

"RCB would've got a lot of confidence after beating a formidable Delhi Capitals side" - Gautam Gambhir

Royal Challengers Bangalore wrapped up their matches of the group stages on a high after beating the table-toppers Delhi Capitals with seven wickets in hand. KS Bharat's last ball six to Avesh Khan concluded a night of riotous jollity for Mike Hesson's troops.

While commending the RCB's efforts, the former cricketer-turned commentator opined that the win would instill the team with a lot of confidence for the future. He said:

"RCB would've got a lot of confidence, especially after beating Delhi, who are a very formidable side and they have a really strong bowling line-up. Chasing 160 odd on that kind of a wicket was one hell of an effort."

In their hopes of lifting the IPL trophy for the first time, RCB will face KKR in the Eliminator on October 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

