IPL 2021: "The SRH middle-order has been an issue for the last 3-4 years now" - Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta has opined that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order hasn't been able to provide the much-needed impetus to the side. He mentioned that if SRH's top-order fails to perform, the middle-order tends to collapse.

After qualifying for the playoffs for five seasons in a row, the Hyderabad franchise are enduring one of their worst seasons during the current edition of the Indian Premier League.

They are at the foot of the table after winning just a single game in eight outings this season. One of the main reasons for their dismal state is their under-performing batting unit, especially the middle-order.

While criticizing the SRH batters, Deep Dasgupta, in a video from his YouTube channel, said:

"The middle-order has been an issue for SRH for the last 3-4 years now. The team hasn't been able to sort out the middle-order. They tried a few things but it is difficult. They have experienced guys like Jason Holder and Kedar Jhadav but they are not performing. If the top-order fails, the middle-order is not contributing and it's not a new thing, it has been there for a while."

The incompetence of SRH's batters was on display yesterday during the game against the Delhi Capitals. After losing southpaw David Warner in the first over, SRH soon lost their second opener in Wriddhiman Saha.

However, when it appeared that captain Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey were settling into the game, SRH lost both batters in the space of three deliveries. The side kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with Abdul Samad being their highest run-scorer during the match with 28 runs.

SRH will want to spoil the party for a few teams: Deep Dasgupta

Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs might be shattered after their loss against table-toppers Delhi Capitals. While there is still a possibility of them qualifying mathematically, it will be a tough task for the Orange Army to pull off something that spectacular.

With all the other teams still in contention to make it to the last four, SRH would love to play spoiler. Speaking about SRH's chances of qualifying for the playoffs, Dasgupta said:

"I don't think they will qualify. I am sure they would want to win a few games. They will want to spoil the party for a few teams."

Hyderabad's next test will be against the Punjab Kings, who are also struggling to win matches. The two sides will lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 25.

