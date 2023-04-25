"Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain" - Sunil Gavaskar wants Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar has urged Delhi Capitals to appoint Axar Patel as captain. Gavaskar feels the Indian team could benefit in the long run from having the all-rounder at the helm of an IPL franchise.

With Rishabh Pant ruled out of IPL 2023, the Capitals chose David Warner as captain, given his success with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The dynamic Australian opener lead the Orange Brigade to their only IPL crown in 2016 and scored heaps of runs.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Gavaskar said that Axar's good rhythm suggests he could be a good captaincy material.

"I believe Axar Patel should be appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals. He is an honest player. He's in a good rhythm. The Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain of the franchise and performing well. All these things should be done in a long run."

Under Warner, the Capitals have struggled, losing their first five games before racking up two straight wins. While the DC captain has been among the highest run-getters in IPL 2023, he has struggled to score runs quickly, affecting the team's chances of stacking up steep totals.

"Had to leave that cup of coffee as it was" - Axar Patel on batting against SRH

Axar Patel

Reflecting on the Capitals' mini collapse against SRH on Tuesday, the left-hander said that he left everything and went to bat. The 29-year-old said that the conversation with Manish Pandey was to take the game deep.

He said in the post-match presentation:

"I didn't even realise what's going on. I had just ordered coffee, and I had to leave that cup of coffee as it was because I found out we had lost three wickets in one over, so I had to run and go straight in to bat.

"Once I went in to bat, then I had a chance to think about what is going on. Pandey and I were there, and Pandey said that the deeper we could take it, the better it is because if we have some runs we can put up a fight."

The duo's 69-run stand allowed the Capitals to put up 144, and the Sunrisers eventually fell short by seven runs.

