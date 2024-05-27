"Indian team will pay for it in T20 World Cup"- Top 10 funny SRH memes after their dismal loss vs KKR in IPL 2024 final

The IPL 2024 campaign of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended bitterly with a dismal eight-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the title clash on Sunday (May 26). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted this one-sided encounter.

SRH performed dominantly in the league phase, piling up high totals and setting new batting benchmarks in T20 cricket with their ultra-aggressive approach. However, they could not sustain it in the playoffs, as they suffered two comprehensive defeats against KKR when it mattered the most.

They recovered from the loss in Qualifier 1 and booked their spot in the final with a win against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. However, Sunrisers failed to deliver in the summit clash as KKR outplayed them yet again in all the departments.

Trending

Batting first after winning the toss, SRH could only muster a paltry score of 113 before getting all-out in 18.3 overs. KKR then cruised their way to a crushing victory in just 10.3 overs to lift their third IPL trophy.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their reactions to Sunrisers' loss in the final by sharing memes. Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was a great night for KKR"- Mitchell Starc after his Player of the Match performance in IPL 2024 final vs SRH

At the post-match presentation, KKR pacer Mitchell Starc received the Player of the Match award for his stellar spell in the first innings. Reflecting on the win and his performance this season, Starc said:

"It was a great night for KKR. What a season for us. Two most exciting teams were in the final. Yes obviously as you said it wasn't a great start but I peaked at the back end of the tournament. The fact that everyone was contributing is a big part of our success. We lost the toss, good to use the ball first. Wasn't sure what the wicket would do."

Starc continued:

"Credit to Shreyas for using his bowlers perfectly. There were so many jokes regarding the money I got. I am a more experienced player now which has helped me manage the expectations. We have had a fantastic squad. We have had guys who have been with KKR for a long time. Full credit to the whole squad, it made my life a lot easy."

What were some of your favorite moments in IPL 2024? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️