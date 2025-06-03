"Inhe out na karo aane wale players jyada six maarte hai"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB reach 190/9 in IPL 2025 final vs PBKS

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is playing host to the IPL 2025 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to chase on a decent batting surface.

Philip Salt (16) hit a couple of boundaries to get things going for RCB in the powerplay but perished in the second over without converting his start. His opening partner, Virat Kohli, could not score freely as PBKS bowlers kept a check on the scoring rate with tight lines.

At the other end, Mayank Agarwal (24) and Rajat Patidar (26) tried to up the ante with a couple of big hits but could not play long innings. Kohli also departed in the 15th over after a watchful knock of 43 (35), without providing a strong finish to his team.

Liam Livingstone (25), Jitesh Sharma (24), and Romario Shepherd (17) played cameos in the end to take RCB to a respectable total of 190/9 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets apiece for PBKS with the ball.

Fans enjoyed the engaging first innings of the PBKS versus RCB IPL 2025 final on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Inhe out na karo aane wale players jyada six maarte hai(Don't get them out, the upcoming players hit more sixes)" a fan wrote.

"Just tried to mix it up a little, slower ones worked well"- Kyle Jamieson after 1st innings vs RCB

During the mid-innings break, PBKS pacer Kyle Jamieson revealed that the slower balls worked well for them with the ball. Reflecting on the first innings action, the lanky pacer said:

"It's going to be a good score for us. Slower balls are holding up, but that should be chasable. Wasn't exactly like the other night, but it's different tonight. Just tried to mix it up a little, slower ones worked well. You need to mix it up here. We thought about staying with the slower one's, change it up and worked."

What were your favorite moments from the first innings of this IPL match? Let us know in the comments section.

