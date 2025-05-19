Injured Shreyas Iyer gives instructions from outside the boundary during RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Shreyas Iyer offered inputs from the boundary line to Punjab Kings (PBKS) players during their recent IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 18. He was subbed out in the second innings due to a finger injury as Shashank Singh stood in as the PBKS captain in his absence. The Punjab side beat RR by 10 runs to book their spot in the playoffs.
PBKS batted first in the encounter and set a daunting target of 220 for the home team at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Shreyas Iyer came in at number five and played a knock of 30 (25). Left-hander Nehal Wadhera top-scored for them with an impactful knock of 70 (37).
Left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar (3/22) and Co. restricted RR to 209/7 in 20 overs, and the visiting team picked up a 10-run victory. During the second innings, an injured Shreyas Iyer was spotted giving instructions to his teammates from the boundary line on multiple occasions, showcasing his dedication to the team's cause.
You can get a glimpse of it in the video below:
"He comes across as a street-smart cricketer"- Aakash Chopra on PBKS stand-in captain Shashank Singh after their win vs RR in IPL 2025
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently applauded Shashank Singh for stepping up as a reliable finisher this season for PBKS, and also leading them well in the absence of Shreyas Iyer against RR. In a video on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:
"Shashank Singh was retained. They said they needed him as a finisher, and he comes across as a street-smart cricketer. He has matured in the furnace of local cricket. He knows how to drive the game and which bowler to hit where. He knows his strengths very well."
Chopra continued:
"He doesn't take too many risks and knows which bowler he needs to score more runs against. He was also the stand-in captain this time because Shreyas had an injured finger. He used the bowlers well. He brought Arshdeep (Singh) in the 19th over and gave him the 17th over as well. He just moved the pieces at the right time."
