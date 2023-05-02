“Injury to KL Rahul was a setback” - Ravi Bishnoi on LSG failing to chase down 127 against RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi admitted that the injury to skipper KL Rahul hampered the team during their chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 1. He added that poor shot selection from some of the batters also played a big role in LSG’s failure to chase down 127 in Lucknow.

Rahul came off the field in the second over of the game after suffering a thigh muscle injury on his right leg. He did not open the innings and came out to bat at the fall of the ninth wicket. Rahul played three balls but failed to get off the mark as Lucknow were bowled out for 108 in 19.5 overs on a challenging batting surface.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Bishnoi said that the total was not steep, adding a combination of factors led to their defeat. He elaborated:

“100 percent, it was a chaseable score. Injury to KL Rahul was a setback. We were one batter short because of that. Then, we played a few poor shots as well. We just had a bad day with the bat. That’s why we were unable to chase that score. Otherwise, it was a good wicket to bat on. ”

Monday’s defeat was Lucknow’s second straight loss at home, chasing a low total. Against Gujarat Titans (GT), they slipped from a commanding position to go down by seven runs. Reflecting on the defeats, Bishnoi commented:

“It’s all part [of the game]. Sometimes, you can’t chase 130 on a good wicket. We will have to play on the given wicket; it is not in our hands. We need to adapt according to the conditions and we are trying that.

“Out batting didn’t click so we couldn’t chase down totals in the last two matches in Lucknow. In the last match, we at least got close. The in-form batters also had an off day [on Monday].”

Krishnappa Gowtham (23) top-scored for LSG in the chase against RCB and was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark.

“He will come back stronger” - Bishnoi backs struggling Deepak Hooda

Lucknow batter Deepak Hooda’s horror run with the bat continued on Monday as he was stumped for 1 off Wanindu Hasaranga’s bowling. Bishnoi, however, backed his teammate to come good. He asserted:

“He is a good player. He has done well for India and for us in the last season. Ups and downs happen. He is going through a rough patch and I am sure he will come back stronger.”

In nine matches in IPL 2023, Hooda has managed a paltry 53 runs at an average of 6.63 and a strike rate of 89.83.

