"Inke kamro mein ladki bhejoge" - Former India cricketer wishes to coach Punjab Kings after IPL 2025 final loss

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh expressed his wish to coach Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL after their loss in the final of the 2025 season. PBKS lost the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In a conversation with former Indian cricketer Taruwar Kohli, Yograj Singh said that he will coach Punjab Kings for a year and will not discuss cricket again in his life if they lose.

"Mujhe Punjab Kings de do ek saal ke liye. Agar haar jaye toh jao cricket ka naam nahi lunga zindagi mai. Lekin beech mai bolna nahi. Mere selection mai, mere players ke beech mai. Yeh nau baje so jayenge tumhari party attend nahi karenge raat ko (Give me Punjab Kings for a year. If they lose I will not talk about cricket in my life. But no one should come in between. In my selection, between my players. They will sleep at 9 PM and will not attend parties in the night)," he said.

"Party aap ladko se karaoge. Inke kamro mein ladki bhejoge, kanjar khana karoge, yahi hota tha na IPL mein. Money, fine. But a player should know ki mujhe cricket ki wajah se mil raha hai. Hoge tum great apni jagah. Koi aadmi agar cricket se bada hai toh mujhe bata de (You will make the guys party. You will send girls in their rooms. You will roam around. Money is fine but a player should know whatever you have is because of cricket. You may be great at your place. Tell me if anyone is bigger than cricket)," he added.

Furthermore, Yograj Singh also revealed that he will work 365 days as a coach for Punjab Kings and will form three teams: one that plays and two more from the bench strength. He added that the players will go to bed at 9 PM under him and will wake up at 5 AM. Yograj also said that he will not allow his wife and kids on the tour.

Punjab Kings made the IPL final for the first time since 2014

Punjab Kings reached the IPL final for the first time in the 2025 edition since 2014. They had previously appeared in an IPL final in 2014, which was also the last time they had qualified for the playoffs before the 2025 season.

In the 2014 final, PBKS had suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets, falling short of the trophy. This time around, they were among the favorites to win the title and break their jinx.

They were among the most consistent teams throughout the tournament and even finished at the top of the points table after the league stage. However, PBKS, in only their second final, faced defeat once again at the hands of RCB. Thus, their hunt for a maiden IPL trophy continues.

