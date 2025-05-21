"Inko laga aaj bhi ICC wali inning khelunga"- Top 10 funny memes as MI reach 180/5 in IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are competing in Match 63 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday (May 21) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. DC skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Ad

MI got off to a poor start as Rohit Sharma perished for 5 (5) in the third over with only 23 runs on the board. Will Jacks (21) and Ryan Rickelton (25) hit a few boundaries and helped MI gain some momentum, but failed to convert their starts into big scores.

Suryakumar Yadav then anchored the innings with a responsible knock of 73* (43) and helped his side reach a respectable total of 180 for seven on a sluggish pitch. Naman Dhir supported him in the end by chipping in with a breezy cameo of 24* (8).

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the first innings of Wednesday night's IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai and Delhi franchises. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Inko laga aaj bhi ICC wali inning khelunga" a post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is one innings which I was hoping for a very long time"- Suryakumar Yadav after his 73-run knock in MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, MI middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav expressed satisfaction with his 73-run knock. He said (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

"This is one innings which I was hoping for a very long time. A difficult situation I go into bat and I tried to bat till the end and get a score which is maybe a little above par. (Was batting difficult?) It was a slow wicket with the weather around but we had to dig deep, we talked about that during our practice sessions."

"We knew that the wicket's going to be like this, so we planned accordingly and that's the same way we batted. (On playing the waiting game till the last 2 overs) Waiting gives you a lot of truths in life, it felt I was good inside. I haven't checked the dew till now, but we thought it's a 160-165 wicket, we've got 15 runs extra, let's see, good game on the hands."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More