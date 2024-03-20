"Instead of players, the staff gets injured because of Yashasvi Jaiswal" - RR skipper Sanju Samson's hilarious comment about young opener

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson shares a great camaraderie with young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal and recently passed a cheeky comment on the youngster's batting. He is known for his ability to get the best out of his teammates as a leader.

Samson revealed that Jaiswal loves batting so much that he had to be dragged out of the nets. Ever since the youngster joined the Royals, the RR skipper claimed that he had been noticing just how long the southpaw batted in the nets

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Sanju Samson said when asked about who spent the most time in the nets:

"That has to be Jaiswal. Jaiswal has to be pulled out of the nets for the past 3-4 years."

Samson also showed his humorous side by claiming that Yashasvi Jaiswal had dislocated the shoulders of the net bowlers last season by making them bowl too much. He added:

"They dislocated their shoulders because of Jaiswal last season. They were in the hospital and made a comeback. I think instead of players, the staff gets injured because of Jaiswal."

Jaiswal had a breakout IPL 2023 season, where he scored 625 runs in just 14 games at a mind-blowing strike rate of 163.61. He also scored five half-centuries and a century to break into the Indian team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is coming into IPL 2024 in red-hot form

Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't have asked for a better return in the recently concluded Test series against England as he came of age for India and won the Player ot the Series award. In five games, Jaiswal scored a staggering 712 runs, including back-to-back double hundreds.

The Royals could only win six games last season and failed to make it to the playoffs. However, they begin on a fresh slate with their IPL 2024 opener against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.