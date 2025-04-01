Introduce a 'Best Scouting Award' - Former RCB wicket-keeper's interesting suggestion amid IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami has called for Indian Premier League (IPL) officials to introduce an award that recognizes franchises with the best scouting team. Goswami felt that the introduction of such an award can make IPL teams increase the emphasis on scouting new players before the start of the season.

Ad

The 35-year-old insisted that Mumbai Indians (MI) deserved the award for the players unearthed by them in the last few IPL seasons.

"IPL should introduce a ‘Best Scouting Award’ with a yearly incentive either by the IPL or the franshices who win the scouting award. This will push franchises to take scouting more seriously, unearth more domestic talent, and strengthen Indian cricket. A win-win for everyone! For the last couple of years it’s has to go to the Mumbai Indians scout," Goswami wrote on X on Tuesday (April 1).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Historically, MI have been able to identify and nurture several fringe players, who have gone on to become legends for the franchise and for Indian cricket. The most notable name in the last decade has been Jasprit Bumrah, who was spotted by John Wright during a domestic T20 competition, where Gujarat were playing Mumbai.

"I was just selected for the T20 competition, and that was just my second game and it was against Mumbai. So, John Wright had come to watch Akshar. I didn't know I would get picked. I didn't pick a lot of wickets, I just picked one but I bowled really well, I didn't give a lot of runs.

Ad

"So, he came to watch one more game. He enquired and PP (Parthiv Patel) told me that he was asking about me. I thought he was clearly joking and making fun of me. After a few days, I got a call from the Mumbai Indians and they asked me, 'Are you interested?' I said, 'Of course, I am interested, that's not even a question. Are you guys interested?'" Bumrah told Sky Sports in an interview in 2021.

Ad

Ashwani Kumar latest success out of MI's scouting system

Punjab left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar is the latest success story to emerge out of MI's scouting system. He took figures of 4 for 24 on debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

In their opening match of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), left-arm wrist-spinnner Vignesh Puthur made an impressive debut, taking 3 for 32 in four overs during MI's defense of 156 runs.

MI next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback