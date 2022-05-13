"Lot of things are going right for them"- Aakash Chopra on RCB winning despite Faf, Kohli & Maxwell not firing in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having a great season because of their unsung heroes stepping up when their star players have failed to fire.

The 44-year-old believes that despite some good scores, RCB captain Faf du Plessis has been inconsistent along with Glenn Maxwell. Bangalore's biggest worry has been Virat Kohli's woeful form.

But speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained what Bangalore have been doing well to win games consistently despite their 'Big Three' not being up to their best. He said:

"Faf du Plessis isn't having the greatest of seasons by his standards. Virat Kohli has had an ordinary season with three golden ducks, two run-outs and just one fifty. Maxwell isn't having a gun season either, but has it affected their team that badly? Absolutely not. They will go to third place with a win today. This means that a lot of things are going right for them."

RCB's middle-order has been their 'engine room' this season: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes uncapped players like Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror and Shahbaz Ahmed, coupled with the resurgence of the experienced Dinesh Karthik, have been the driving force for their team's success this season so far.

The 44-year-old feels that Bangalore have always found someone or the other to put their hand up to deliver when they have been in crunch situations. He stated:

"Rajat Patidar has done really well ever since he has come into the team. Mahipal Lomror scored some crucial runs when his team was stuck in the last game. Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik complete the engine room that the RCB middle-order has been this season."

Aakash Chopra also commented on how well the Royal Challengers have done as a bowling unit and how everything is falling in place for them. He added:

"Hasaranga has not let them feel Chahal's absence. Hazlewood has been a gun bowler. Harshal Patel has been among the wickets and Siraj has been up and down, but effective too."

After the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) heavy loss in their previous game, Bangalore have a genuine chance of winning their next two games convincingly and finishing in the top two spots.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar