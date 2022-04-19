"He just plays 5 or 10 balls every match" - RR bowling coach Lasith Malinga backs Riyan Parag amid form concerns in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) fast-bowling coach Lasith Malinga has thrown his weight behind under-fire batter Riyan Parag, pointing out that the youngster hasn’t got enough opportunities to prove himself in IPL 2022.

20-year-old Parag was dismissed for 5 off 3 balls in Monday’s IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The youngster has scored only 48 runs in six matches so far, at an average of 9.60 and a strike rate of 133.33.

At a post-match conference following RR’s thrilling seven-run win, Malinga was asked whether the camp is worried over Parag’s poor returns with the willow. He responded:

“I don’t think so (there is concern over his form). We know Riyan has the ability to win matches single-handedly. He is a big-hearted player. He hasn’t got much chance because he just plays five or 10 balls every match. I am sure he will deliver for us.”

Pointing out the positive aspect of RR’s batting with regards to the lack of opportunities for Parag, the Sri Lankan legend added:

“The fact that he is not getting many opportunities to bat means that our top-order is doing well.” He asserted, “When we need him, he will surely deliver. He is still young and needs to prove himself. I am sure in future matches he will do a lot.”

While Parag experienced another failure, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal carried on his great form and bowled Rajasthan to victory with a five-fer, which included a hat-trick. Asked what makes the leggie tick, Malinga explained:

“He has a lot of international experience. He plays for the national team and in the IPL. I feel he is the most experienced leg-spinner in the country and in this tournament. He showed how great he is and the control he has over his skills. We all know that leg-spinners have more wicket-taking options. Chahal showed today how he can take wickets and change the game in a single over. I am pretty sure that all the leg-spinners are the match-winning bowlers in this competition.”

At 178 for 4 after 16 overs, KKR seemed to be cruising in a chase of 218. However, Chahal claimed four wickets in the 17th over to completely derail Kolkata’s innings.

“Want to give them a clear idea of what the team expects” - Malinga on his role with RR

At the start of IPL 2022, Malinga was the leading wicket-taker in the competition before being surpassed by Dwayne Bravo. He was a legend at the Mumbai Indians (MI) for many seasons. On what kind of role he is playing at RR, the 38-year-old elaborated:

“I have an opportunity to work with young bowlers, especially fast bowlers. I just want to give them a clear idea of what the team expects of them. Bowlers sometimes need to adapt to the team’s plans. You have to develop your wicket-taking options, stock ball as well as good line and length. If you have control over these three options, you can play any competitive cricket. That is what I tell the bowlers.”

In his illustrious IPL career, Malinga claimed 170 scalps in 122 matches at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 16.63.

