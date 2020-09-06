IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks the team that looks the best on paper

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked the Delhi Capitals as the team that looks the best on paper in IPL 2020. He even mentioned that the Delhi-based franchise could opt to play with just three overseas players, considering the Indian talent at their disposal.

Aakash Chopra shared his views on various cricketing topics while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his YouTube page.

The renowned commentator was asked his opinion on the most dominant team on paper in this year's IPL. He initially considered the Mumbai Indians but observed that the four-time champions lack depth in their spin department.

"Difficult to say, defending champions the Mumbai Indians, they look very good. They are as good as gold. But they don't have the kind of spin that you want."

The former KKR player mentioned that the four-pronged Mumbai Indians spin attack does not inspire a lot of confidence.

"They have Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, not the spin attack that gives you a lot of confidence."

Aakash Chopra's pick of the most promising franchise on paper in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra picked Delhi Capitals as the best team on paper in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra cast his vote for the Delhi Capitals as the most promising team in IPL 2020.

Advertisement

"The team that is looking the best to me at the moment is the Delhi Capitals."

The 42-year-old named the prominent players in the Delhi Capitals squad, while highlighting the multitude of options at their disposal.

"Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmeyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams - how many options they have got."

Aakash Chopra signed off by iterating that the Delhi Capitals are the best team on paper in IPL 2020, and opined that the franchise could assemble a match-winning team with just three overseas players in their playing XI.

"Even if they play three overseas players, their team will be match-winning. In my opinion, the team that is looking the best on paper is the Delhi Capitals."

The Delhi Capitals have been one of the perennial under-achievers in the IPL over the years. After being out of title contention for a number of years, they showed promise last year by making it through to the playoffs. They would hope to continue with the same momentum this year and bag their maiden IPL title.