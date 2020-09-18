IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra predicts points table; DC first while RR last

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has shared his perspective on the probable points table of IPL 2020 after the conclusion of the league phase. He made these picks while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra was asked about his predictions for the points table in IPL 2020. He responded that it is a difficult question to answer, but picked Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore as the top four teams, in that order.

"It is a tough question. I will go with Delhi Capitals at No.1, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at No.2 and No.3 and RCB at No.4."

Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals occupied the next four positions in the reputed commentator's order of the IPL 2020 points table.

"At No.5 I will go with KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad at No.6, Kings XI Punjab at No.7 and Rajasthan Royals at No.8."

Aakash Chopra added that there is a possibility of a toss-up between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians for the second spot, apart from a close fight between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders for the final playoff berth in the upcoming IPL.

"This is my prediction although I feel there is a scope of change between No.2 and No.3, CSK could be third and Mumbai second. And KKR can be at No.4 and RCB could go to No.5."

The former KKR player mentioned that he would choose the aforementioned five teams if he was to be asked to pick his top four while observing that Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad are unlikely to make the grade.

"If you were to ask my top 4 teams, I will pick five instead of four and those will be my five picks. And the ones I am not picking are Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, that's what I feel."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra's take on the most potent bowling attacks in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra picked Chennai Super Kings as one of the most potent bowling attacks in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra was further asked to pick the team that has the most potent bowling line-up in IPL 2020. He replied that two franchises fit the bill, with Chennai Super Kings being one of them.

"If we see only the bowling line-up, I can see only two teams. One of them is MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings who have a plethora of spinners to suit these conditions."

He pointed out the bowlers available at CSK's disposal in the upcoming IPL to substantiate his claim.

"Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma - this is for their spin department and then they have Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Lungi Ngidi. This is a proper proper bowling attack."

The 42-year-old went for Delhi Capitals as the other team with the most potent attack in IPL 2020, while adding that their bowling line-up could be even better than CSK.

"The other team that gives a fight to them and probably goes slightly ahead of them is the Delhi Capitals."

He shared the names of the bowlers in Delhi Capitals' squad to prove the all-round attack they possess.

"Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra - 4 quality spinners, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Sams, Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel - outstanding and they will not be required to play Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel at all."

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that although both the teams have the best attacks for the upcoming IPL, the CSK bowling could prove to be even more potent due to the able leadership of MS Dhoni.

"Both the teams have top-class bowling attacks. The only slight difference is that CSK's bowling can blossom more due to MS Dhoni's captaincy."

Check IPL 2020 Schedule

The Chennai Super Kings' bowling attack could have been even more lethal, if not for the withdrawal of Harbhajan Singh from IPL 2020. CSK do not have an off-spinner in their line-up due to the Turbanator's absence, which might prove to be the only chink in their armour.