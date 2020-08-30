IPL 2020: Ashwin and Rahane will add a lot of depth to the squad, says Shreyas Iyer

The captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC), Shreyas Iyer, recently opined that the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will add a lot of depth and experience to their squad. It will give the Capitals a lot of options to work around with the playing eleven according to the conditions and opposition in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shreyas Iyer, who is the youngest among the IPL captains, believes that he can turn to either player for advice whenever he feels the necessity. A video released through the official Twitter handle of the IPL shows the DC skipper sharing these insights.

“I think it adds tremendous depth to our side and gives Ricky and me the option to be flexible with the playing eleven, depending on where we are playing, who our opposition is and how we are placed in the tournament at a particular point. Also, these are both individuals who are highly knowledgeable about the game and have captained IPL teams. So for me as a captain, (it is an opportunity) to use their experience and reach out to them whenever I want to share or discuss anything at all.”

Both Ashwin and Rahane have the experience of leading their IPL teams in the past. The former led Kings XI Punjab and the latter had led the Rajasthan Royals for a part of the season in 2019.

It is a blessing to work closely with Ricky Ponting in the IPL: Shreyas Iyer

The 25-year-old feels that it is a blessing to have the opportunity to work closely with Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of the Delhi franchise. Shreyas Iyer added that Ponting gives a lot of freedom to him as a captain and that has helped him to grow as a cricketer.

“I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to work with a person of his stature so closely. He is such a legend and makes everyone from the senior-most player to the newest guy feel at home and a part of this team. As a captain, he gives you the freedom and that has helped me grow as a cricketer.”

Shreyas Iyer signed off by sharing the hope that his side will get past the final frontier and take home the IPL trophy, which they have been unable to do from the inception of the tournament.