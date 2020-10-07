IPL 2020: 'Ben Stokes is not God' - Aakash Chopra not optimistic of the Rajasthan Royals' chances in the coming games

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the return of Ben Stokes would not be able to resolve the issues that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been facing in IPL 2020.

He made this observation while reviewing the Steve Smith-led side's massive defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that all the Mumbai Indians' players are displaying good form, with Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma having given them a bright start in yesterday's match.

"Mumbai Indians decided to bat after winning the toss and everyone is showing form in the team. Quinton de Kock gave them a flying start and Rohit Sharma was also hitting big."

He highlighted that none of the Mumbai Indians batsmen took their foot off the accelerator even after the Rajasthan Royals took a few quick wickets.

"After that wickets may have fallen, but no one is taking the name of stopping. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan lost their wickets of consecutive deliveries after Quinton de Kock was dismissed by Kartik Tyagi's bouncer. Krunal Pandya came and waited for a while, although he also tried to hit."

The reputed commentator mentioned that the proof of the Mumbai Indians' dominance was that they managed to put up a massive score even though Kieron Pollard did not get an opportunity to wield his willow.

"If Kieron Pollard doesn't come to bat and you don't miss him, how can that happen but it is happening because when Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were playing together, it was not looking that they needed Kieron Pollard or if he comes he will hit more, what more can he hit."

Aakash Chopra observed that Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult finished the match as a contest with their excellent spells with the new ball. He added that the humiliating defeat has now compounded the Rajasthan Royals' problems.

"Mumbai Indians gave Bumrah the new ball and he along with Trent Boult wiped out Rajasthan Royals' top order. It was a one-sided match and increases the problems for Rajasthan Royals."

Aakash Chopra on the issues bogging down the Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith has failed to deliver in the last few matches for Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra observed that the Rajasthan Royals have been unable to stitch together a winning combination despite their best efforts.

"Rajasthan Royals went in with three changes. You are trying to figure out a right combination, to field a match-winning team. But it is not happening."

He pointed out that Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have been big let-downs for the Rajasthan Royals in the matches played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"In their batting, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson had played very well in Sharjah but since they have come out from Sharjah, they have not scored good runs."

The former KKR player reckoned that the Rajasthan Royals captain is trying a little too hard at the start of his innings, rather than pushing the accelerator pedal after getting settled in the middle.

"Steve Smith is trying to hit hard, trying to play out of character. I am sure he is feeling the pressure that he is the captain and that they need to chase 195 but you expect from Smith's class that he will keep standing and catch up later."

He also highlighted Sanju Samson's inability to counter short-pitched bowling, which is something that he will be peppered with going forward.

"Sanju is getting out to bouncers. There is no problem in getting out but if you are getting out to bouncers, Sanju will be getting a lot of bouncers to face. So he could have problems on big grounds."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that while the Rajasthan Royals might be waiting for Ben Stokes to be available, he is unlikely to be the solution to their woes unless the entire team contributes as a unit.

"Their middle order is still looking a little brittle. They are waiting for Ben Stokes but can all the things be set right as soon as he comes."

"He is a very good player, he is the best all-rounder in the world but not God, that thing will have to be kept in mind. If other people do not do well, like Buttler was left alone in this match, Ben Stokes might also be left alone."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the Rajasthan Royals will have to find their winning mojo soon.

"They will have to figure out a way on how to win matches but as of now things are not looking good for them."

The Rajasthan Royals have been on a downward trend after starting their campaign brightly with a couple of victories in Sharjah. They have been on the receiving end in their last three matches, and have dropped down to the seventh position in the IPL 2020 points table.